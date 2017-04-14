Sean Dyche not concerned by Burnley away form

Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With a challenging trip to Everton on the horizon for Burnley, Sean Dyche claims his side are not concerned by an away record that has seen them pick up just a handful of points all season.

"We've got the points on the board recently and they have been important"

Dyche suggested "there have been some building blocks put in place. I’ve been talking about it all season and I think we have been unlucky in two of those three games not to have won them".

Underpinned by a home record rivalled by only a handful of teams, Dyche believes that clean sheets and a point on the road is more than enough most of the time. He added "managers often say ‘a clean sheet and a point away from home, you’d take it all day’. That’s a good marker and we’ve got those points on the board recently and they have been important".

"We are in a good base position to go into this final group of games"

Dyche is also keen to keep an eye on priorities off the pitch as Burnley look to cement a solid base as a Premier League side. He explained "we look at everything and then we look at where we are at and what we are doing and what we want to achieve".

The manager suggested that the process of pushing up the table should not be rushed. "It's right in general terms we are looking forward and want to look up, but also you've got to be reality bound and know you've still got to keep an eye over your shoulder because you've got to be right for that as well".

Though for now Dyche is more than happy with how Burnley are positioned. "We are in a good base position to go into this final group of games. Good mentally, good physically and with a good points tally for the reality of what we are in this division".