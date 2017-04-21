Burnley vs Manchester United Preview: Clarets hoping for deja-vu against Mourinho's men

Tom Heaton pulled off a series of outstanding stops at Old Trafford earlier in the season | Photo: Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Burnley's home record is undoubtedly the reason they have all but secured safety on their return to the top flight. Their tally of 32 points from 16 home games is the best by a promoted team since the turn of the Century, though one away performance this season will still be remembered by Burnley fans as the season draws to a close.

Burnley looking to develop stong record against United

Only one outcome looked likely when Sean Dyche's side travelled to Old Trafford in late October. Without a point on the road and entering the Theatre of Dreams against the most decorated side in Premier League history, nobody gave Burnley a chance.

Yet a heroic defensive display, particularly by former Manchester United Academy product Tom Heaton secured a vital point for the Clarets. The goalkeeper pulled off eleven saves as United bombarded Heaton's goal with 38 shots after 72% possession.

Burnley vs Manchester United

Premier League

Kick-off: Sunday, April 23rd - 14:15

Television: Sky Sports

That result was another to remember in a growing line of memorable top flight outings for Burnley against the English giants. The Clarets have never lost in the Premier League at Turf Moor against United, holding the Red Devils to another goalless draw back in August 2014. Yet their greatest occasion came at the beginning of the 2009-10 season when Robbie Blake scored the winner in Burnley's first ever Premier League match at fortress Turf Moor.

Rashford will be hoping to use his good form to improve an average United record against their neighbours | Photo: Matthew Peters/Getty Images

Red Devils strong on the road

However, United look as if they will come into Sunday's contest more prepared as they carry an impressive away Premier League record across Lancashire. José Mourinho's side have earned 30 points from 14 games on the road, winning nine and losing just two. Despite their incredible top flight history, only during four seasons have United recorded more points on the road at this stage of the season since the Premier League began 24 seasons ago.

Thus there is even more incentive for United to look for three points in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend as their home record has left them with a lot of work to do whilst they hunt a Champions League place. Too many draws has seen them slip off the pace, including that one against Burnley back in October.

Anderlecht exploits could play a part

However, Burnley come into the match refreshed as they look to pile misery on a United team that have not been defeated in their last 22 Premier League matches. The Clarets would have been working on shooting practice in training after just two goals in their last four fixtures, losing 3-1 to Everton last time out.

In contrast, United have scored at least three goals in their last three away Premier League fixtures. They are used to good starts on the road after taking the lead in the first half before winning the contest in five of their last seven away games.

However, if Burnley can remain resolute United could feel the fatigue created from Anderlecht taking them to extra-time on Thursday evening in a match that saw Marcos Rojo and top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimović come off injured. With the Swede looking likely to be unavailable, United will be turning to Marcus Rashford to grab the goals after scoring the winner in that Europa League game and netting in his last two Premier League matches.