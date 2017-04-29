Player ratings as Burnley secure crucial win in bid for survival

Photo via Getty Images

Burnley moved a step closer to Premier League ​safety, securing a priceless away win against ​Crystal Palace.

Despite a slow start, Ashley Barnes ​opened the scoring, latching on to a neat cross from ​Stephen Ward​. The striker soon had a second goal disallowed after handling Michael Keane's ​header to bundle the ball into the back of the net.

​​An improvement from Palace wasn't enough to bring them back into the match, despite a late onslaught in the final 15 minutes. In fact, it was the away side who managed to double their tally, with substitute Andre Gray ​drilling in a low shot.

The result marks Burnley's 11th win in the league this season and puts ​Sean Dyche's ​side 14th, eight clear of the relegation zone.

Player Ratings

​Tom Heaton - 7 - ​Not threatened that much during the game, but dealt well with a late effort from Zaha, getting down well at his near post.

​Matthew Lowton - 7 - ​ Provided a threat as he so often does down the right hand side and looked lively throughout. Did his defensive work well when called upon.

​Michael Keane - 7 - ​Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet but Vokes handled his header before stumbling it into the back of the net. Acted as the rock at the back for the away side.

​James Tarkowski - 7 - ​Stepped up to the occassion well in the absence of Ben Mee, and had Benteke in his pocket throughout. Struck on the head by a lighter from the stands after Barnes' opening goal.

Stephen Ward - 7 - ​Defensively sound while getting forward in support of the attack where possible, as evident for the first goal.

​George Boyd - ​7 - Made a telling contribution to Burnley's second goal, spraying a pass to Gray before the striker capped off the move. Another hard working performance from the midfieder.

​Ashley Westwood - 7 - Did well in possession throughout the match and wasn't phased by Palace's physicality.

​Jeff Hendrick - 7 - ​Much like his midfield partners, he kept a cool head and guided Burnley toward victory. Kept things tidy despite a nervy patch of the game when the score was only 0-1.

Scott Arfield - 7 - ​Delivered a solid performance for the away side.

Sam Vokes - 7 - ​Had the first attempt of the match after a slow start to the game. Forced Henessey into a superb save from a header but was fortunate not to cost Burnley dear at the other end when he failed to clear from a corner, with the rebound falling dangerously to Milivojevic.

​Ashley Barnes - 9 - ​Converted a wonderful passing move after Stephen Ward was released on the left hand side before sliding the ball across to Barnes. Caused problems for the Palace defence for the entire match. Sublime performance.

Substitutions

​Andre Gray - 8 - ​Came off the bench to make a telling contribution when his low shot was drilled into the back of the net.