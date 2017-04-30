Post-match analysis: Burnley's struggle on the road finally comes to an end

Photo via Getty Images

Burnley's wait for a Premier League ​win on the road ended on Sunday as the Clarets outplayed and outfought ​Crystal Palace.

​A first-half goal from ​Ashley Barnes ​got the ball rolling for the away side, with the striker almost doubling the scoreline before his goal was disallowed for handling Michael Keane's header.

Crucial away win for Burnley

No away wins was a painfully bad record for ​Sean Dyche's ​side, who have done well despit etheir awful form on the road. The Clarets arrived with the worst away record in the Premier League, having taken just four points from 17 matches and conceded 33 goals.

They likely would have been safe had they drawn or lost the game at Selhurst Park​, but they took a huge step toward survival while vanquishing a troubling record in the process.

Despite some troubling moments in the second half, particularly in the final 15 minutes of the match, ​Burnley stood tall and dealt with the pressure before capping off the game with a second goal. This time it was Andre Gray ​who got himself on the scoresheet. One of the brightest sparks all season for Burnley, he got his just reward on Sunday afternoon to silence the home crowd.

Having impressed a number of times on the road this season, particularly against Everton ​in recent times, it was only a matter of time before Burnley got three points away from Turf Moor. However, few would have seen it coming against Palace - a time in great form as evident by their recent win at Anfield.

Defensively dogged and deadly going forward

​Unlike that afformentioned game at Goodison Park ​where Burnley showed a real lack of defensive discipline to let an away point out of their grasp, this time out the Clarets were dogged in their defending. Tarkowski, who came into the side following an injury to Ben Mee, dealt tremendously well with Christian Benteke throughout the match, with the striker struggling to have any impact in the game.

His aerial threat which has so often been a problem for teams was no where to be seen at the weekend. Testament to the way in which Dyche defended, not only did they take three points from Allardyce's side, but they achieved a clean sheet in the process.

At the other end of the pitch, the full-backs got forward well to provide an extra option. Stephen Ward was particularly threatening, assisting the opening goal of the game. The movement and decisiveness of Ashley Barnes was a joy to watch, while Andre Gray's introduction and his pace against the Palace back four was equally menacing.