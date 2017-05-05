Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Goal-shy Baggies look to take advantage of Clarets injury concerns

Darren Fletcher nets in the 4-0 drubbing of Burnley at the Hawthorns (photo: Getty Images)

Sean Dyche's Burnley are searching for the win that will guarantee them Premier League survival as they welcome out of form West Bromwich Albion to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Baggies looking to bounce back

Burnley have never survived a Premier League season but look set to achieve the feat after securing their best points tally as a top flight team. Three points would secure that ambition, or if Burnley match Swansea City's result against Everton in the evening fixture.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is just three points away from his best Premier League tally, a target that should have been passed in recent weeks. After an excellent campaign, the Baggies seem to have taken their foot off the accelerator.

They have lost their last four, three of which by a one-goal margin, and failed to score in their previous five Premier League fixtures. The key will be keeping a tight defensive unit in the first half after falling behind before the break and subsequently losing in those last four games. Currently eighth and after spending the majority of the season in the top half of the table, West Brom could still finish as low as sixteenth in the league.

4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture only extended Burnley's woes against West Brom

However, the visitors will fancy their chances of overturning their slump in form with the baggage of an excellent record against Burnley to accompany them to Lancashire. The Baggies are unbeaten in three Premier League games against Burnley, smashing them 4-0 in an exceptional performance back in November. At an average of 3.3 goals per game against the Clarets in the top flight, their Premier League record extends a run of just two defeats in 16 league games against Burnley.

Dyche's side would have been delighted to earn their first away win of the season last weekend but it masks a poor recent home record after turning Turf Moor into a fortress for much of the season. After a run of five consecutive home victories, they have just a solitary victory in their last four on home soil.

Home defence to be patched up

A major concern for the hosts is their injury list in defence. The partnership of Ben Mee and Michael Keane was broken up a week ago and both players could be missing against West Brom. James Tarkowski will deputise but it is unclear who his partner will be as Kevin Long is also struggling for fitness. However, Stephen Ward could return at left-back after limping off last weekend. George Boyd is also set to return.

West Brom's downfall could be the lack of firepower they have to take advantage of Burnley's problems. Both Hal Robson-Kanu and Matt Phillips are sidelined with hamstring injuries, meaning youngsters Jonathan Leko and Sam Field could be named in the match day squad.