Burnley boss Sean Dyche shortlisted for Premier League's Manager of the Season Award

Sean Dyche has been shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

The ​Burnley ​manager joins five other managers on the list for the award, with the winner determined by a public vote.

Dyche shortlisted for top award

Having guided Burnley to safety with a total of 40 points on the board prior to their final game of the season against West Ham United ​at the weekend, Dyche deserves recognition for the job he has done.

To emphasise how big an achievement it is for the Clarets, it means they will compete in the top-flight for back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1970s.

With one game left to play, Burnley could end their campaign as high as 12th in the table with a win - underlining not only Dyche's ability to steer them clear of the drop zone but to establish his team commendably within the league.

Key to that success has been Burnley's home form, having won 10 of their 18 games at Turf Moor. Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton have all dropped points in East Lancashire, illustrating just how hard a task it has been to outfight Burnley on home soil.

Other candidates in contention

Among the others to be shortlisted are Antonio Conte, who led his Chelsea ​side to the ​​Premier League title in his first season in charge of the club and ​Tottenham Hotspur ​boss ​Mauricio Pochettino, who has also enjoyed an excellent campaign to guide his side to second. ​

​Bournemouth ​manager Eddie Howe has also been named among the candidates - a fine reward for another impressive campaign at the helm.

The young manager is highly-thought of within England's top-tier and has fulfilled another fine job in ensuring Bournemouth's survival with relative comfort.

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis and Paul Clement, who pulled off the great escape with ​Swansea City, are the other nominees.

The winner will be announced on May 22nd at the League Managers' Assocation dinner, with public votes having closed on Wednesday 17th May.