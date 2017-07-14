Shamrock Rovers 0-4 Burnley: New boys combine to give Clarets a winning start to pre-season

Debutant Jon Walters, established campaigner Ashley Barnes, January signing Robbie Brady and Welsh international Sam Vokes all netted as Burnley eased to victory in their first match of pre-season.

Walters formulates perfect start to Burnley debut

Sean Dyche selected a strong eleven for the first half that cannot be far off the side we are likely to see line up against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season. Trio of new signings Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork and Jon Walters all made debuts in Burnley's first pre-season game of 2017.



The visitors made a bright start with Steven Defour pulling the strings in midfield. The Belgium international found Walters but the local boy could only fire over from the edge of the box. Moments later, Shamrock had their first sighter as James Doona drove a strike straight at Tom Heaton.



Yet it took just nine minutes for Burnley to break a deadlock as two of the new faces ignited their Clarets' careers. Jack Cork played an exquisite through ball to Walters who neatly slotted home for the opener.

Clarets continue to pile on the pressure

Cork himself then poked a Defour corner wide before the hosts finally appeared to settle into the game. Michael O'Connor connected sweetly as he forced Heaton into a diving stop.



Yet Walters continued to look a threat for Burnley, particularly in the air. The striker nodded over from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's corner moments after having a great chance snatched off him by Andre Gray who headed a golden opportunity wide from Defour's cross.



The veteran Irishman would only last 34 minutes before being replaced by exciting young prospect Daniel Agyei. The academy product tested Kevin Horgan from an angle just three minutes after coming on.

His attacking partner Gray then forced Horgan into another stop just before the break as Gudmundsson picked out another well-executed through ball.

Barnes and Brady add their names to the scoresheet

After Dyche made the predicted wholesale changes at half-time, the Burnley second eleven picked up where their colleagues had left off. Just seven minutes after half-time, full-back Matt Lowton picked out Ashley Barnes with a long ball. The versatile forward cushioned the ball down before releasing a wonderful curling effort into the top corner.

Content with their two goal advantage, Burnley slowed the tempo down in typical pre-season fashion. Yet Shamrock still showed glimpses of quality, particularly through O'Connor who forced another fine save with a distant effort, this time from Nick Pope. The striker then nodded wide from Darren Clarke's clipped pass.

However, Burnley were quick to dampen home spirits through two of their own Irishmen. Stephen Ward created space on the left before feeding Robbie Brady. The winger dipped his shoulder before placing an effort into the bottom corner.

Freak Vokes goal concludes a positive evening for Burnley

Burnley had certainly shown moments of class throughout the contest but their fourth goal was formulated with a considerable amount of luck. Another Ireland international, Jeff Hendrick, smashed a shot straight at Sam Vokes who inadvertently deflected the ball into the back of the net.

The Clarets were able to play out the last few minutes with consummate ease after a good evening of work in Dublin and a comfortable first run out for 24 Burnley players.