Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson calls time on illustrious playing career

Robinson made 375 Premier League appearances, 50th on the all-time list (photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey)

Paul Robinson has announced his retirement after an impressive playing career, citing back problems after 20 years performing at the highest level of English football.

Learning his trade in Yorkshire

Robinson began his career at Leeds United, making his senior debut at just 19-years of age. Yet the shot-stopper had to bide his time before becoming a regular with veteran campaigner Nigel Martyn holding down the number one spot for several seasons.

After a brief spell in the first team at the turn of the century, Robinson finally established himself during the 2002-03 season after Martyn departed Elland Road. He went on to miss just two Premier League games over as many seasons, winning the Supporters' Player of the Year Award in 2003. Robinson also famously netted in a League Cup match against Swindon Town during the 2003-04 season.

It was during the latter stages of Robinson's time at Leeds that the former England Under-21 international began to flirt with the senior national team. He won his first international cap in February 2003 after replacing David James in a friendly against Australia.

The highs and lows of Spurs

In May 2004, Robinson signed with Tottenham Hotspur for £1.5 million. He went on to make 175 appearances for Spurs and started to become a first team regular with England, playing all of their games during Euro 2006.

He netted his second professional goal with a freak set-piece against Watford and won the League Cup in an eventful 2006-07 campaign. Yet a spell of bad form at both club and international level effectively curtailed his Spurs and England careers. Many will still remember that bobble against Croatia.

Resurgence with Blackburn before back injury limits appearances

Robinson joined Blackburn Rovers for £3.5 million and soon began to refind his form. He played 150 games in his first four seasons at Ewood Park, winning the Supporter's Player of the Year Award in 2011.

Relegation to the Championship in 2012 was followed by a back injury in March 2013 that put Robinson out of action for nine months. The veteran campaigner struggled to make the number one spot his own and eventually called time on his Blackburn career in summer 2015 after making 201 appearances for the club.

Supporting the Burnley cause

Burnley snapped up Robinson on a free transfer in January 2016 where he was used as an understudy to Tom Heaton. The man who played 41 times for England eventually made his Clarets' debut in November and played three Premier League games whilst Heaton recovered from injury.

Yet Sean Dyche noted how crucial Robinson had been on and off the pitch during his time at Turf Moor. “Paul played a big part in what we have achieved over the past couple of seasons and always as an important member of the group."

The manager added "he made a big contribution during his time at Burnley and we would all like to wish him well in his next venture, as well as making sure that he will always be welcome back at Turf Moor.”

"I have never been a part of a more dedicated, hard-working set of players and staff"

Robinson admitted “unfortunately, my back problem returned towards the end of last season and has prevented me being ready for the start of the new season. Taking everything into consideration I've decided to announce my retirement."

He left a special mention for staff at Turf Moor. “I would like to say thank-you to Sean Dyche, Billy Mercer, the staff and players at Burnley who gave me the chance to play in the Premier League again at 37 years old. In all my career I have never been a part of a more dedicated, hard-working set of players and staff."

Robinson added “I intend to take a short time out to spend time with my family and explore the different options available to me."