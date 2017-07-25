Preston North End 1-2 Burnley: Walters and Vokes on hand to earn Lancashire derby win

Jon Walters and Sam Vokes both netted as Burnley cruised to victory against Lancashire rivals Preston North End. Supported by an excellent display from Robbie Brady on the left-wing, the Clarets continue to look in great shape ahead of their 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Walters composed in tense opening

Despite being a friendly on paper, these sides draw a great deal of history and it took just twelve minutes to ignite in trademark local derby fashion after a bright opening from the hosts. New Preston signing Josh Harrop flew into a challenge on Matt Lowton to earn himself a caution and anger the Burnley right-back.

Yet just 21 minutes were on the clock when the visitors silenced the Deepdale crowd as Jon Walters grabbed his second goal of pre-season. Robbie Brady swung over a typically precise free-kick that found Tom Anderson who headed back across goal for Walters to nod home from close range.

If Harrop's earlier tackle had sparked the contest, Walters' opener had lit the fuse for Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson forced Chris Maxwell into a stretched stop just seconds after the goal and moments before Anderson forced him into another save with a powerful header.

The Clarets played out the remainder of the half with consummate ease as Alex Neil's side struggled to rekindle the earlier impetus they had created.

Crosses prove Preston's downfall as Vokes grabs a second

Preston had barely manufactured a sight at goal in the first half but Daryl Morgan whipped an effort just over within two minutes of the restart after Nicky Pope replaced Tom Heaton between the sticks for the visitors.

Burnley could have, and perhaps should have, added their second five minutes later. Matt Lowton, now fighting for his first team spot with new signing Phil Bardsley, picked out Walters with a tempting cross. The striker nodded his effort against the inside of the woodwork before Brady smashed the rebound wide from a tight angle.

The double miss did not prove costly though as Walter's strike partner was on hand to double the advantage moments later. Brady had proved his crossing ability for the opener and produced another pinpoint delivery to Kevin Long who headed the ball across goal for Sam Vokes to poke home.

It took 68 minutes for Preston to finally show a moment of class and it came from half-time substitute Sean Maguire. The striker picked up the ball outside the box, dodged a couple of laboured challenges and slid the ball past Pope to keep the hosts in the contest and net his first goal for Preston.

Yet just as North End flirted with the opportunity to build some momentum, a raft of changes from both sides stamped out the tempo of the game. The visitors were able to comfortably see out the remaining minutes to make it four wins from four games so far this summer as they continue their Premier League preparations.