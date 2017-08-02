Sean Dyche still unsure of his best Burnley starting eleven following entertaining Celta Vigo draw

Over 5,000 fans watched on as Burnley hosted Celta Vigo in their penultimate pre season friendly. Picture: Getty Images, Nathan Stirk

Burnley and Celta Vigo played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening, but manager Sean Dyche still hasn't found his starting eleven for their opening game of the Premier League season.

The Clarets travel to Champions Chelsea, but first have one final pre-season game against Hannover 96 this Saturday.

Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick both scored either side of a Jozabed brace for Celta, and Dyche believes the competition for places "will be closer this year."

Dyche, who is entering his fifth full season in charge at Turf Moor, said to the club website after the game that he usually has a "fairly early shot at what the team will be" for the first game but said this year is different.

He explained that his indecision is down to the Burnley team "laying down some good markers this season."

There are places up for grabs still, admits Dyche

Focusing on Saturday's final friendly, Dyche believes the team he selects will be similar to the one he starts the season with, but is adamant that "there's a few places up for grabs."

Brady put the Clarets ahead with a fantastic curling effort but Jozabed fired home two excellent finishes before the break to put the Spanish side 2-1 up at half-time.

Hendrick then levelled on the hour mark by firing the ball into the net after it dropped nicely for the Irishman in the box as Burnley earned a credible draw.

Dyche was pleased with the performance, and especially pleased with the choice of opponent as Celta played a style similar to "certain teams in the Premier League who play that way, constantly passing."

The total football approach was something that Dyche was happy to play against, saying that it is "brilliant for the lads as you have to stay focused and keep your shape."

The Clarets weren’t just playing well without the ball, as Dyche said that "particularly in the first half we kept the ball and scored a great goal."

The second-half wasn’t as fluid as changes took place from both sides, but Dyche was extremely pleased with the first 60 minutes in particular.

Burnley host Hannover 96 this Saturday (3pm kick-off) before travelling to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in their season opener of the Premier League a week later (3pm kick-off).