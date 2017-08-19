Report: Chris Wood close to agreeing £15m Burnley move

Is Chris Wood the man to fill the gap left by Andre Gray's departure? | Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Leeds United striker Chris Wood is close to agreeing to a deal to take him to Burnley, according to numerous outlets including the BBC.

The New Zealand International is expected to join the Turf Moor outfit for £15million subject to a medical, which will take place before the weekend is out.

New Zealand striker will cost £15m

Wood joined the Whites from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee in July of 2015, and signed a four-year deal at Elland Road. Wood didn’t play in Leeds’ 0-2 win over Sunderland on Saturday because of the impending transfer.

There were reports that two offers had been rejected for the striker last week, with one definitely being from the Lancashire team, with that offer in the region of £12million. But the new offer from Burnley appeared to be too much for Leeds to refuse.

Wood trained as normal all week despite speculation of his future, with the striker even going on the team walk before the game to avoid causing disruption to any of the players ahead of the usually big game, however, did not play in the victory.

Last season’s Championship top scorer has scored 44 times in 88 appearances for Leeds, and released a statement on Twitter regarding his absence from the game at the Stadium Of Light.

“Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don’t feel it is right that I play today.”

Wood’s career so far

The 25-year-old started his career in his native New Zealand before moving to West Brom in 2009 as a 16-year-old, but only appeared 21 times for the Baggies in a four-year stay at the club. During those four years, he went on loan six times, scoring 33 times in 98 appearances. Two of those goals came in one appearance for Leicester, before he moved to the club permanently in 2013.

Scoring 12 times in 52 appearances for the Foxes, as well as a brief loan spell at Ipswich, Wood struggled in the Premier League for Leicester. But coming off of a 30 goal season, 27 of which came in the Championship, Wood should be in a better position to succeed this time round.