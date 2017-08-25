Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley analysis: How the Clarets could manufacture another win in London

Sam Vokes will look to cause problems with his aerial threat (photo: Getty Images/Rich Linley)

Rewind three months and Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley would be odds on for a home win. Spurs finished the 2016-17 season unbeaten at White Hart Lane whilst the Clarets manufactured just one win on the road.

Yet contrasting starts to this campaign saw Spurs defeated by Chelsea at their temporary home, Wembley, whilst Burnley stunned the champions at Stamford Bridge. However, Sean Dyche's side will have to hope a lot more works in their favour than the 'Wembley curse' if that form is to continue this Sunday.

Burnley could face problems if Spurs raise their tempo of passing

Last weekend's defeat to Chelsea represented the eighth defeat for Spurs at England's national stadium in just eleven games. A lot has been made by various fans and pundits as to why Spurs struggle at their temporary home for the season. The size of the pitch, atmosphere, psychological issues and neutral venue have all been touted as possible reasons why.

One aspect of Spurs' impressive form over the last couple of seasons that appears to be lacking from their game is tempo to their passing. Their build-up play was lethargic, although measured, against Chelsea and the same style could be witnessed in their 2-0 victory against Newcastle United. Even in that contest, they struggled to find a breakthrough until Jonjo Shelvey received his marching orders.

That said, Burnley will have to be disciplined in their approach against a Spurs side that enjoy being on the ball. They have averaged an impressive 64.7% possession in their opening two fixtures and top the pass accuracy statistics with 87.2%.

Robbie Brady will be a key figure for the visitors

The key for the visitors will be to ensure they keep close tabs on Spurs' attacking triumvirate of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. The latter has assisted two of Spurs' three goals this season and cannot be afforded any space. Hull City will testify the importance of keeping Spurs' play tightly squeezed as they shipped seven on the final day of the last campaign when they afforded Mauricio Pochettino's side the freedom of the KCOM stadium.

Burnley will be looking to exploit wide areas when they get rare opportunities to burst forward. Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies both present threats pushing forward from full-back for Spurs but could be caught out if Burnley can counter-attack quicker enough and get in behind the energetic pair.

Robbie Brady will be looking to take advantage of such opportunities after a stellar performance against Blackburn Rovers in the week. His crossing accuracy is one of the best in the league and he could create opportunities for Sam Vokes against a Spurs defence that are susceptible to leaving space in and around the box.

Burnley certainly need a lot to work in their favour on Sunday afternoon but if they can issue another surprise, the so-called 'Wembley curse' will become a huge cause of concern for Pochettino and Spurs.