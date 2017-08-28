Dyche and Wood elated following "first class display" against Spurs

Sean Dyche was the happier of the two managers, saying his team produced an outstanding performance. (PICTURE: Getty Images, Steve Bardens)

Sean Dyche praised his Burnley side’s “outstanding performance” following their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Dyche impressed with "mental and physical fitness"

Dele Alli had given the home side the lead but new signing Chris Wood powered the ball home in the second minute of stoppage time on his league debut to give the Clarets a point.

This result extended Burnley’s undefeated away record this season, and Dyche was delighted to be leaving London with another impressive performance following the 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge over the champions Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Without Jeff Hendrick and Jon Walters due to injury, “the mental and physical fitness” of his players was what impressed Dyche, especially after not really rotating his side too much from the Carabao Cup game against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.



"Thankfully it hasn't taken a long time"

Dyche also praised goalscorer Wood and Robbie Brady for the Clarets goal, saying “it was absolutely first class”. Dyche was happy with the way his team produced a fine tactical display, saying the Clarets “were absolutely first class against a very fine side”.

For Wood, a debut goal at Wembley to secure a priceless point is something he will have to live up to. But he was just relieved afterwards explaining “thankfully it hasn’t taken a long time” and is now looking forward to building on the result and the goal following the International break.

"Something to build on"

After the solid start to the campaign, Wood believes that four points on the road already are “huge and something to build on” as he and many other Clarets including captain Tom Heaton get set to represent their countries in World Cup Qualifiers all over the globe.

There is still the transfer window to negotiate and Burnley continue to be linked with players who can improve the squad. Dyche remained tight lipped about the club’s future activity over the next three and a half days. Striker Majeed Waris is tipped to be the clubs next signing. The Ghanaian International has impressed other clubs such as Watford and West Brom with his performances for Lorient, but it seems the Clarets are going to win the race for his signature.

Burnley will have another test of their form against London teams after the break when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday 10 September.