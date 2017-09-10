Sean Dyche looking for improvement from his side ahead of Palace clash

[Photo via Getty Images]

​Sean Dyche insists that his players won't underestimate Crystal Palace ​on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Frank De Boer's side.

Dyche insists his players will be right at it against Palace as they look for further improvement

Palace have made a stuttering start to the season and are still searching for their first goal of the new Premier League ​season under their new manager. However, despite three straight defeats, Sean Dyche promises that his side will be right at it at the weekend.

Burnley return to league action after the international break in good spirits having earned a hard-fought point against Tottenham Hotspur​ last time out. Nonetheless, Dyche is now looking for his players to improve and step it up a gear as they look to put a negative home result against West Brom ​behind them.

​"I think we just look at them [Crystal Palace] as the next team," ​says Dyche. ​"The ups and downs of any side don't guarantee you anything in the Premier League and I think every team in the Premier League is a good side."

​"We have to make sure we are right and I think we will be. We are in good shape, mentally and physically and we have a very hungry group this year, who want to go and show that they are Premier League players."

​"I've been really impressed, even though it's early days, but I can guarantee we won't be taking Palace lightly," ​confirmed Dyche.

Burnley eager to maintain impressive home form from last season

Key to Burnley's successes last season was their impressive home form in the Premier League. Sean Dyche's side enjoyed a promising campaign, achieving positive results against many of the top six.

That's a trait they will undoubtedly be looking to maintain for the 2017/18 campaign in order to retain their status in the top flight. A win against Palace would set them on the path to doing so and ensure early confidence in the club's start continues.