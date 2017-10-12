Nakhi Wells and Dean Marney set to return from injury with Under-23 action

Marney has not featured since this challenge on Mesut Ozil in January (photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill)

Burnley duo Nakhi Wells and Dean Marney are both set for game time in the Clarets' Under-23 fixture against Nottingham Forest on Friday. However, manager Sean Dyche admitted Jonathan Walters is due to be sidelined for several weeks.

Wells working towards first team debut whilst Marney continues long road to recovery

Dyche announced to the Burnley website, "we are really pleased. It will be great to see them both getting some game time."

The news is particularly pleasing for midfielder Marney who has been sidelined with a knee ligament injury for the last nine months. However, Dyche admitted there is still a long road ahead for the 33-year old. "There’s no rush for him still. It’s an early fixture for him to just find his way a little bit. He’s got to build up those layers of game time."

Wells is yet to feature for the Clarets after joining from Huddersfield Town at the end of the transfer window. The striker had minor surgery to remove a screw from an operation he underwent earlier in his career.

However, Dyche hinted that a place in the first team may not be too far away. “It’s been careful as you go, but he’s been progressing nicely and going into more football-style action with a game."

Walters set to miss critical international matches

The Burnley manager was unable to put a recovery time on the knee problem picked up by Walters. However, the striker is expected to be sidelined for several weeks that will see him miss Republic of Ireland's critical World Cup qualification play-off matches in November.

Walters joins captain Tom Heaton in the treatment room as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. However, Heaton's replacement, Nick Pope, has been rewarded with a new three-year contract after a string of solid performances as he continues to deputise in goal.

Dyche explained, “he has been working hard to continue his development out of the team. He is continuing that since he got into the side and we look forward to him progressing further as an important member of the squad.”