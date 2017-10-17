Tom Heaton nominated for Premier League Footballer of the Year at the Northwest Football Awards

Physio Ally Beattie, currently supporting Heaton after shoulder surgery, is also shortlisted for an award (photo: Getty Images/Paul Ellis)

Burnley and England goalkeeper, Tom Heaton, has been rewarded for a stellar year after being nominated for Premier League Footballer of the Year at the 10th Northwest Football Awards.

Sadio Mane likely to be favourite

Heaton kept ten clean sheets last season as he helped Burnley avoid relegation and secure successive seasons in the Premier League for the first time in their history. The goalkeeper made a string of saves to end the season as one of the most highly acclaimed shot-stoppers in the country.

The Clarets’ captain also started this campaign in great form before a dislocated shoulder put him out of action for several weeks.

However, the 31-year old faces stiff competition from fellow Premier League colleagues. Tom Davies has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Everton, whilst Ander Herrera has been a picture of consistency for Manchester United.

David Silva has a pivotal role in the Manchester City attack, helping them to set the early pace at the top of the league this season, but Liverpool’s Sadio Mane could be favourite for the award. The attacking midfielder has proved himself to be a key figure of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ally Beattie and Community projects also rewarded

It could be a prestigious night for the Clarets. Head physiotherapist, Ally Beattie, has been nominated for the Fabrice Muamba Award for Outstanding Service to Football Medicine and Science. Everton’s Dr Ian Irvin and Grant Downie of Manchester City’s Academy have also been nominated for the award named after Fabrice Muamba who suffered a heart attack playing for Bolton Wanderers five years ago.

Burnley Football Club in the Community are also up for a prize as the Premier League’s Community Club of the Year. They face competition from Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City during the ceremony at Old Trafford cricket ground on Monday 13th November.