Sean Dyche and Nick Pope nominated for Premier League awards

One of 21 saves made by Pope in October (photo: Getty Images / Oli Scarff)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and goalkeeper Nick Pope have both been rewarded for an impressive October after being nominated for October Premier League awards.

Dyche up for Manager of the Month

Dyche continues to draw the attention of football club owners across the country with Everton becoming the latest side to be strongly linked with an approach for the 46-year old.

The former central defender led Burnley to seven points in four Premier League matches during October. Jeff Hendrick scored the winner against struggling Everton before the international break that proceeded a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Defeat to Manchester City was followed by a 1-0 win against Newcastle with Hendrick again grabbing the headlines.

Those results put Dyche in contention for the Barclay's Manager of the Month but he faces stiff competition in the form of Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger.

Pope looking for a Burnley double

Nick Pope has enjoyed an extended run in the Burnley first team after Tom Heaton dislocated his shoulder and underwent surgery. With many questioning his experience at this level, Pope has proved his doubters wrong with two clean sheets in four matches and 21 saves behind a solid Burnley back four.

Pope is in contention for the EA Sports Player of the Month award but is up against Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane who have been in delightful form.

Nacho Monreal has helped Arsenal defensively whilst also chipping in with a couple of vital goals, whilst Wilf Zaha's return to the Crystal Palace fold has underlined his importance. Glenn Murray has also been shortlisted after helping Brighton continue their solid start to the campaign.

Pope is looking to join the likes of Sadio Mane and Harry Kane on this season's roll of honour, whilst Dyche could follow in the footsteps of David Wagner and Guardiola.