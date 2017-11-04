Southampton 0-1 Burnley: Vokes bags winner as speculation grows about Dyche's future

Sam Vokes' late header handed Burnley a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday, leaving the Clarets level on points with heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea as rumblings go on about the future of manager Sean Dyche.

Saints unlucky?

A slow start to the game was expected given the defensive nature of each side, with it taking half an hour for the first real chance to come about.

Sofiane Boufal, looking to add to his tally after that wonderful goal against West Brom last month, had a snapshot pushed wide after James Tarkowski's poor defensive header.

Burnley were somewhat on the ropes towards the end of the first half, Alexander Pope forced into a good save just short of half-time as Dusan Tadic cut inside and let rip, Pope equal to the ball as he so often has been in Tom Heaton's absence.

Mayo Yoshida was the next to have a pop for Southampton, forcing Pope to tip his rocket over the bar around 10 minutes after the interval the Saints struggling to breakthrough.

Nathan Redmond then went close after a one-two with Manolo Gabbiadini, appearing to lose his footing at a crucial moment, shooting wide.

Vokes wins it for Burnley

Chris Wood was toiling alone up front for Burnley, hauled off by Dyche for Sam Vokes, a change that proved to be the catalyst for Burnley's victory.

Vokes had a chance just minutes after coming on, latching onto a pass from Tarkowski before opting not to shoot, his cut-back across the box dealt with by Southampton.

He did shoot when next presented with a chance though, winning the game with less than 10 minutes to go. Gudmundsson's cross was angled towards Vokes in the area, the striker rising highest in the area to nod past Fraser Foster and into the corner, giving Burnley an impressive three points.

What now for Dyche?

It remains to be seen whether or not Dyche will manage again, with the Clarets' next game being at home to Swansea City after the international break.

Although both clubs have been keen to stress that no formal approach has been made, it's been widely suggested that managerless Everton are keen on taking Dyche to Goodison Park as they look to replace Ronald Koeman, with the Toffees' spending power sure to attract Dyche.

Nothing is done yet, Dyche could yet stay at Turf Moor. However, if the Blues come in hard for their man, Burnley fans will worry about being able to keep him.