Analysis: How Burnley impressed again despite defeat to Arsenal

Burnley were not happy with the late penalty decision given against them (photo: Getty Images / David Price)

Burnley will be devastated to drop two points in the final minutes against Arsenal but they can take heart from another impressive display against all odds.

Impressive display by Tarkowski tainted by late controversy

Sean Dyche has moulded one of the toughest units in the Premier League, boasting a defensive record that is the envy of many clubs in the top flight.

Playing a 4-5-1 formation and containing with ten men behind the ball when they didn't have possession, which was the case for two-thirds of the contest, Arsenal struggled to formulate any chances of note in the absence of Mesut Ozil. The German has created more chances from open play than any other Premier League player this season and Arsenal lacked creativity without him.

Lone striker Alex Lacazette touched the ball just twice in the Burnley area and produced Arsenal's only shot on target before Alexis Sanchez' late winner. James Tarkowski produced a match-high eight clearances, five interceptions and three tackles as he dominated against the French international.

Alongside Ben Mee, Tarkowski forced Arsenal to shoot from range as they produced 17 shots with 15 of those failing to trouble Nick Pope. Yet it was the central defender's perceived push on Aaron Ramsey in the 92nd minute that granted the visitors their opportunity from the penalty spot.

Burnley show attacking intent

Burnley's impressive start to the season has undoubtedly filled them with confidence. Johann Berg Gudmundsson impressed on the right side of midfield as he constantly found space between Nacho Monreal and Saeed Kolasinac. The Iceland international was unfortunate not to be rewarded for his constant movement into space when he hit the post with a powerful drive.

Dyche's side were never afraid to push forward in numbers. Often when they robbed Arsenal of the ball they would break with several willing runners but just lacked that killer instinct in the final third.

The 78th-minute substitution of striker Chris Wood for midfielder Steven Defour showed brave optimism from Dyche as he smelt all three points, a replacement that was praised by the home fans on social media.

Yet it was deja-vu again for the Clarets as they conceded a last-minute winner against Arsenal for the third successive meeting between the sides. On the face of it, there could be an argument that Burnley need to develop their concentration levels but when you consider two of those three winners involved controversial penalties, it appears just another case of bad luck for the Clarets against the Gunners.

