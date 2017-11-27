Defeat "a kick in the teeth" for Dyche and Mee

James Tarkowski was alleged to push Aaron Ramsey in second half stoppage time, which Alexis Sanchez converted. PICTURE: GettyImages, Jan Kruger

Burnley slumped to their first defeat after three straight wins in the Premier League, losing 0-1 to Arsenal following Alexis Sanchez’ s late penalty.

A win for the Clarets would have been the first time the club had won four straight top flight games since 1968 and would have taken them into the top four.

"Strange Decisions" cost Burnley according to Dyche

Manager Sean Dyche was visibly frustrated at full time after James Tarkowski was alleged to push Aaron Ramsey and said, “There were a number of strange decisions.”

Dyche did accept that it was a penalty, but was left perplexed as this was the third time this has happened to his side against the Gunners.

“Three times against the same side, in the last minute, leaves you scratching your head,” said Dyche.

The manager, much like the Clarets fans, found the result difficult to take, adding “It was a very good performance from us, particularly in the first half.”

“To play against a side like that and keep them on the back foot, and limit them to so few chances, was very pleasing.” Dyche continued.

Captain Ben Mee echoed his manager’s thoughts, describing another contentious finish as “a kick in the teeth.”

Positives

Mee continued to say “there were massive positives,” and praised Tarkowski despite the error that ultimately gave Arsenal the points.

“He was disappointed, but he was fantastic again today, so there will be no hard feelings towards him and he will pick himself up and come back.” Mee added.

Man of the match Johann Berg Gudmundsson saw his effort tipped onto the post by Petr Cech, which was Burnley’s best effort of the game as the Gunners started to attack more and more in the second half.

Mee thought his team were on top in the first period but recognised the shift in the game, saying: “The second half was a different game, we had to dig in and defend really well and counter on the break.”

Dyche summed it up perfectly after the game saying he saw the growth of his side again, which has been a consistent comment from him this season, and saw the gaps between the “superpower clubs” shorten as well.

The Clarets had a special guest on show as the England Senior team manager Gareth Southgate watched from the Turf Moor directors’ box.

“Hopefully he has taken some positives from ourselves and a few of our players are fighting to catch his eye.” Added the Captain.

The Clarets look to pick themselves up from this disappointment at Bournemouth, who are on a three game unbeaten run but were disappointed on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Swansea.