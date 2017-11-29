Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley: Clarets move up to sixth after another imperious away display

260 miles of tarmac and five hours of driving was made a whole lot better for Burnley fans as they grabbed another critical three points on the road. Sean Dyche's side showed excellent game management once again as Eddie Howe was granted a 2-1 defeat on his 40th birthday.

Third time lucky for Wood

Burnley were keen to get off to a solid start and piled on the pressure from the outset. A spell of three consecutive corners within the first four minutes resulted in Ben Mee nodding the ball back across to Chris Wood who headed against the crossbar on his return to the starting eleven.

Phil Bardsley made his first Premier League start of the season as Matt Lowton failed to recover from a knock he picked up at the weekend. The replacement right-back did not disappoint in the 90 minutes and formulated another opportunity for Wood in the opening stages only for his downward header to be expertly turned over the crossbar by Asmir Begovic.

However, Callum Wilson was beginning to offer a threat at the other end, going close with a header from a Simon Francis cross before firing wide from a tight angle.

Yet it was third time lucky for Wood just before the break as he was rewarded for picking up good positions with clever movement. Robbie Brady's pass deflected into the path of the striker and he duly slotted home from six yards to give the visitors a lead at the break.

Late fight from the hosts is not enough to prevent another Burnley win

Bournemouth looked to press in the second half as Francis headed a Jordon Ibe cross wide. Yet Burnley enjoy soaking up the pressure and stinging on the counter-attack and that was how their second came about.

The Clarets broke forward with Johann Berg Gudmundsson who picked out Brady. The Irish winger stepped inside before unleashing a sublime effort into the top right corner.

That goal was sandwiched between the introductions of Jermain Defoe and Ryan Fraser but a series of fouls halted their potential impact for a substantial period.

However, Defoe is always a threat and he duly hauled the hosts back into the contest with ten minutes remaining. The striker fired a shot at Nick Pope who could only palm the ball into the path of Josh King who was on hand to slot home an easy finish. Pope may be disappointed he could not get the ball to safety.

Fraser went close with a rasping effort from outside the box just after the goal but Bournemouth failed to truly test the Cherries in the dying embers of the game.

Burnley were able to comfortably hold out for a 2-1 victory that lifts them up to sixth and brings Bournemouth's three-match undefeated run to an end.