Burnley boss keeps cards close to his chest over who will lead the line at Leicester

Sean Dyche has kept Claude Puel and Leicester City guessing over who will start in attack at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a trio of his strikers in great form going into the contest.

Wood, Vokes or Barnes?

Chris Wood netted his fourth Premier League goal of the season during the week and is the most likely candidate to lead the line after recovering from injury and fatigue in recent weeks. Dyche praised the New Zealand international by stating, “to keep yourself right when you are not playing regularly is tough."

Wales international Sam Vokes is one behind Wood in the goalscoring stakes and Dyche admitted, "Sam is chomping at the bit and scored a great goal recently at Southampton."

Ashley Barnes offers a different threat with his energy and pace troubling defenders in the top-flight. Dyche did not rule the number ten out of a starting place on Saturday afternoon and explained, "Barnesy has led the line really well in recent weeks."

Wells and Walters to add competition

Two more strikers are set to return in the coming weeks, adding even more competition to the position. The Burnley boss added, “don’t forget Nahki Wells is breathing down their necks and Jon Walters is just returning."

However, Dyche is enjoying the selection headache as his side continue to climb the table. "It’s a healthy place for those boys at the moment and there’s a really nice feel about that competition at the minute. That’s an important factor because not only do you want players who can score goals, but you want them to be stimulated to go and do well and they are doing that at the minute.”

The Clarets manager concluded that he has faith in all of his strikers. “I like to think players like to play and I think we get enough rest and recovery to make sure all the lads are in good health. I believe in them all, but I believe in the group as a whole.”