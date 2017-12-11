Burnley match-winner Arfield praises "strongest set of players"

Scott Arfield celebrating with his teammates. (PICTURE: GettyImages, Clive Brunskill.)

Burnley moved to within two point of the Champions League places after Scott Arfield scored the only goal of the game to beat Watford 1-0.

Canadian international Arfield, who replaced the injured Robbie Brady, slotted the ball across the keeper at the end of the first half, after the visitors had been reduced to ten men following Marvin Zeegelaar’s red card for a two-footed lunge on Steven Defour.

Sean Dyche praised Arfield for his constant determination to get back in the team, saying “Scott works ever so hard for the team” and he “popped up with a fine goal.”

Kevin Long also filled in at the back for the sidelined Ben Mee in his first start of the season, and Dyche was very complimentary about his performance as well.

“Kevin Long did well because it’s not easy sometimes to be dropped in,” Dyche said about the Irishman.

Whole "Devestated" for Brady

Arfield isn’t dwelling on the result but thinks “it was important to keep the momentum going” especially after the “stumble last week.”

Brady was injured in the 1-0 defeat at Leicester City and is out for six months, with Arfield sad to see his team-mate injured, saying “we are all devastated for him.”

Arfield praised his team-mates, saying “This is the strongest set of players since I’ve been at the club and the gaffer shows great faith.”

Dyche followed on this praise of his team, adding, “Overall we saw the game out well and got a fully deserved victory.”

The former Watford manager also reiterated the constant message he has after most games, “The main thing for me is that we can see the group is moving forwards.”

Position "Fantastic for the area"

Despite their lofty position, Arfield says that Dyche hasn’t allowed the Clarets to get to ahead of themselves, with the Canadian saying “The gaffer has always kept our feet on the ground and the aim was always to get safe as soon as possible.”

Dyche is staying realistic rather than optimistic despite saying “eventually you are judged on the league table, but it’s fantastic for the area and the fans.”

Captain Mee is expected to be in contention to return Tuesday night at home to Stoke City, after missing the game on Saturday with a knee problem, and Matt Lowton is a doubt but Dyche confirmed “he is making good progress.”