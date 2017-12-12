Tom Heaton: Sean Dyche is "great to play for"

Heaton has been a key figure under the stewardship of Dyche (photo: Getty Images / Jan Kruger)

They may not be a team blessed with international superstars but Sean Dyche's Burnley continue to lead the race to separate the Premier League's 'big six'. In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, injured goalkeeper Tom Heaton put the Clarets' success down to the work of his boss.

"We feel like we've got a lot of momentum"

The England international explained, "he's fantastic, he's great to play for."

Dyche is well-known for his honest and open communication with the media and Heaton explained the Burnley boss has the same approach with his players. The shot-stopper stated, "what you see is what you get".

Heaton believes that the team have built upon their successful survival campaign last season and are now looking to establish themselves as a regular side in the top-flight. He added, "I think this season you've seen us grow. We've created some fantastic chances and scored some great goals. We're not getting carried away, we feel like we've got a lot of momentum and we're deserving of where we are." ​

"We are delighted he is staying"

Dyche's success has resulted in him being linked to a series of Premier League clubs, most notably Everton. Heaton stated that such situations proved to be nervy times for the camp. "I think inside the building there's been a few moments where we've thought teams might come and have a sniff - we're all delighted he's stayed."

Although Dyche will look to keep his hard-working side grounded and focussed on gaining enough points to ensure Premier League survival, Clarets fans may be starting to dream of Europe. With the third tightest defence in the league and a nack of winning games by the slightest of margins, the Turf Moor faithful is continuing to bask in the legacy created by Dyche over the last five years.