Tarkowski charged by FA for elbow

James Tarkowski had an eventful afternoon against Glenn Murray at Brighton.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged by the Football Association for violent conduct following an off the ball incident on Saturday.

The incident occured in the 35 minute of the 0-0 draw with Brighton, as replays showed Tarkowski striking Seagulls forward Glenn Murray with an elbow.

The Clarets have until 6pm on Tuesday to respond to the decision, before a three man panel will decide on whether to punish the break-out centre back.

Tarkowski had fouled Murray 10 minutes earlier inside the box when the two tangled legs to give the Seagulls the chance to take the lead, but Murray blasted the ball over the bar.

Referee Chris Kavanagh didn’t see the incident during the game, which is why the decision is now in the hands of the FA, and Brighton manager Chris Hughton was not happy his side was denied this second penalty and a potential red card as well.

“It should have lead to a penalty. Seeing it again, it’s a swing from his elbow into [Murray’s] ribs.” Hughton said after the game.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche didn’t comment on the incident but did comment on the penalty decision, saying “it’s a tangle of legs; there’s no deliberate action.”

Tarkowski has been ever present in the Clarets back four this season, starting all 18 league games and helping Burnley to the joint-best defence in the league, having only conceded 12 goals, keeping nine clean sheets which is second only to Manchester United.

The former Brentford man has never been sent off for the Clarets, since he joined the club in February 2016 for an undisclosed fee. He has been one of the big surprises in Burnley’s outstanding start to the season, which has seen the Clarets find themselves in sixth place ahead of the Christmas fixtures.

If Tarkowksi is suspended, he will miss the home game against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday, as well as the visits to Manchester United on Boxing Day and Huddersfield the Saturday after.