"Nearly a perfect ending" for Wells against former club

Nahki Wells almost broke his former clubs heart but saw his late chance saved against Huddersfield Town. PICTURE: GettyImages, Gareth Copley

Burnley dominated their final game of 2017 against Huddersfield Town, but they couldn’t find a way through a resolute Terriers defence.

Nahki Wells had a glorious chance to win the game for the Clarets on his return to the John Smith’s stadium since he moved to Burnley on Deadline Day in the Summer Transfer Window, however, Jonas Lossl was equal to Wells’ effort and made a game-saving stop.

Earlier in the second half, Lossl seemingly brought down Jeff Hendrick in the box for what manager Sean Dyche said was “as blatant a penalty as you will see.”

The referee, Paul Tierney, told the Irish midfielder “he didn’t think it was a dive and he thought I lost my footing,” Hendrick revealed after the game.

"Fully fit" Wells disappointed not to score

Wells was given a warm reception when his name was announced as the Town fans recognised the efforts he gave for the club, which he scored 49 times for before moving to Turf Moor.

He might not have been as popular if he had finished the half-chance he had at the end of the game, with the Bermuda International saying “it was nearly a perfect ending.”

Wells has only just broken into the Burnley team having been out since the summer recovering from ankle surgery he had in the summer.

“I felt I’ve been working my socks off and I’m fully fit now. I’m a bit disappointed not to have that first Premier League goal but that chance will come,” Wells added.

The Clarets face Liverpool on New Years Day, and Wells knows the size of the task in hand, but also believes his team can get the job done against one of the top teams in the league.

“It’s a big task but history this season has shown we can compete against the big boys and take points, so we will be fully up for it.” Wells said.

Dyche was happy with his team’s performance, saying “physically, we were really strong.”

“We created a lot of chances and we restricted to very little with our keeper not having a lot to do,” Dyche added.

Burnley host Liverpool on New Years Day with the Clarets looking to snap their four-game winless run against a Liverpool side who have scored 14 goals over the same period.