Ashley Barnes claims Burnley "finished after 10 minute spell" against Manchester City

Ashley Barnes put the Clarets ahead with a stunner, but it wasn't enough as City turned on the style. PICTURE: GettyImages, Oli Scarff

Burnley fell to a stunning second half comeback against Manchester City, despite leading through an Ashley Barnes stunner.

Barnes fired home to give the Clarets the lead at half time as Sean Dyche and his team set out to be the first team to beat the runaway Premier League leaders in a domestic game this season.

"10 minute spell killed us"

​Barnes was happy with his goal, saying: “It’s always nice when the ball hits the back of the net, especially against a club like this.”

“We had a game plan and I think it worked in the first half, but I think a 10 minute spell from their first killed us a little bit,” Barnes added.

Dyche was unhappy with the equaliser as he thought the free kick had been taken too quickly as Ashley Westwood was stood in front of the ball when he would have been in the gap that City exploited to find Sergio Aguero, who added a second just over a minute later.

“At times you have to use common sense and that was such a moment,” Dyche said about whether the referee should have stopped City from taking the free kick quickly.

"We gave a very good account of ourselves"

After Aguero added his second, Dyche said “We had to go for it because this is the FA Cup. We weren’t going to try and look for a lucky draw but we also have to protect our players.”



“Overall, I thought we gave a very good account of ourselves. We are at stretch today with players missing left, right and centre. But I thought to come to this team, who are flying, was excellent.” Dyche continued.

Dyche finished by saying he was so pleased with his team today, especially over the first 60 minutes, claiming they were “fearless”.

Barnes recognised that the Clarets were potentially hard done by, but also acknowledged the unbelievable talent of their opponents, saying “Obviously, when they turned it on, they were phenomenal.”

The Clarets return to league action on Saturday as they travel to Crystal Palace, who the Clarets beat 1-0 earlier in the season at Turf Moor.