Georges-Kevin Nkoudou joins Burnley on loan until the end of the season

Nkoudou scored his first Spurs goal against Apoel Nicosia (photo: Getty Images / Rob Newen)

Sean Dyche has signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan until the end of the campaign and he has a former player to thank for putting in a good word.

"He told me good things about the club"

Nkoudou has struggled to make an impact in the Tottenham Hotspur first-team after signing from Marseille in August 2016 for a fee just shy of £10 million.

He played 17 times for Spurs in his debut season but 15 of those were from the substitutes bench. Appearances this campaign have also been limited, although he did score his first goal in England against Apoel Nicosia at the culmination of Tottenham's Champions League game.

However, Sean Dyche has seen enough talent in the pacy 22-year old winger to take him on loan until the end of the season as Robbie Brady recovers from a long-term injury.

Nkoudou admitted to the Burnley website that former Claret, Kieran Trippier, played a big part in his decision to join. He stated, “when I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier.”

A star in France

The Frenchman also suggested he is looking forward to linking up with his new manager. “I knew he is a big manager who likes young players and players who go forward, so it suits my character to come here and I am happy to work with him."

Nkoudou started his career at Nantes when he broke into the first-team as a teenager. In his second season, the trickster made 28 appearances in Ligue 1 and was nominated in UEFA's Top 30 European Players before signing for Marseille.

Ten goals in 41 appearances attracted interested from Spurs who signed the talented left-winger 17 months ago.