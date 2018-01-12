Burnley defensive duo excited about upcoming fixtures despite challenging festive period

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are confident Burnley can turn their recent dip in form around (photo: Getty Images / Ian MacNicol)

Burnley central defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have suggested that recent form has not dampened the spirits in the Turf Moor home dressing room and both players are looking to put things right against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"We have been playing well"

Despite not winning in their last six matches, captain Mee has been buoyed by some of Burnley's performances. He told the club website, “the stats might say no wins in six, but we’ve got three draws out of that and it’s not all doom and gloom. We have been playing well, so we’re not really taking that too much to heart."

He added, “we are looking forward. We’ve got some good games coming up and ones we feel we can win.”

Mee is also already beginning to think about where his side could end the league campaign. He explained, “it’s a big second half of the season for ourselves, to see where we can take the club. It’s going to be exciting times.”

Embed from Getty Images

"We picked up some good points"

Meanwhile, Tarkowski suggested, “we had a difficult Christmas period with the games we played. But we picked up some good points and were unfortunate in other games not to get more out of them."

He is looking forward to a challenge at the weekend that he is hoping can put Burnley's campaign back on track. “It will be a difficult challenge at the weekend but something a team like us relishes week in, week out. Hopefully, we can start a nice little run going in the two games coming up and then look forward to the games beyond that.”

Burnley face Manchester United next Saturday before a weekend off after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last Saturday. Both Tarkowski and Mee have been doubts for the Crystal Palace fixture this week but should feature from the start.