Sean Dyche's top ten results as he prepares for Premier League ton

Only Arsene Wenger has more experience in the Premier League out of present managers (Photo: Getty Images / Adam Davy)

Sean Dyche is currently enjoying his best season as Burnley manager and will mark 100 games in the Premier League hotseat against Manchester United on Saturday. Here is our selection of his top ten results in England's highest division as the current second longest serving manager looks to continue his successful regime.

10 - Manchester United 2-2 BURNLEY - 26th December 2017

Old Trafford has always been a tough place to score but Burnley found themselves in dreamland just 36 minutes into the contest. Ashley Barnes opened the scoring just three minutes after kick-off before Steven Defour executed a brilliant free-kick to send the visitors 2-0 ahead. Only a double from Jesse Lingard prevented the Clarets from stealing all three points.

9 - Everton 0-1 BURNLEY - 1st October 2017

Few would have predicted the positions of these two sides a mere six games into the campaign. Burnley were challenging the top six whilst Everton were dwindling towards the relegation zone despite a wealth of new signings by Ronald Koeman. With the Clarets' great form expected to come to a close, they produced a brilliant defensively display before stunning Everton with an excellent team move finished off by Jeff Hendrick to steal all three points.

8 - Liverpool 1-1 BURNLEY - 16th September 2017

All the pre-match talk was around the return to the Liverpool first team of Phillipe Coutinho after heavy speculation linked the Brazilian with a summer move to Barcelona. Yet the Clarets held firm against the creative force of Coutinho and his colleagues as Liverpool scored just once from 35 shots. Burnley actually went close to winning the game late on as Ben Mee was denied by a Joel Matip clearance.

7 - Manchester United 0-0 BURNLEY - 29th October 2016

Burnley struggled throughout the 2016-17 campaign on the road but mounted an incredible defensive display at Old Trafford in October. Inspired by captain Tom Heaton who made 11 saves, a joint-high in the Premier League that season, Burnley held a frustrated Man United to a goalless draw.

6 - Chelsea 1-1 BURNLEY - 21st February 2015

With Chelsea edging towards the Premier League title and Burnley staring at the prospect of an instant return to the Championship, this game looked to be a certain three points for the home side. Branislav Ivanovic opened the scoring to set Chelsea on their way but Burnley kept themselves in the contest before Ben Mee equalised with just nine minutes remaining.

Embed from Getty Images

5 - Crystal Palace 0-2 BURNLEY - 29th April 2017

It was no secret that Burnley stayed up last season due to their excellent home form. They went to Crystal Palace with just four points from 17 away games and requiring victory to give them some comfort above the bottom three. An early goal from Barnes settled the nerves before Andre Gray secured Burnley's sole away win of the season.

4 - Manchester City 2-2 BURNLEY - 28th December 2014

Chelsea's main rivals in the 2014-15 season were Manchester City and they looked to be cruising to three points when they took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break. However, George Boyd gave the visitors hope of an unlikely break two minutes into the second half before Ashley Barnes grabbed an equaliser late in the day.

3 - BURNLEY 1-0 Manchester City - 14th March 2015

Despite the visitors dominating possession, Burnley produced an impeccable defensive display to keep the Man City at bay. The title contenders struggled to create chances before Boyd's half-volley gave struggling Burnley all three points. Despite their excellent performances against City home and way, Burnley could not manufacture an escape route from relegation that season.

2 - BURNLEY 2-0 Liverpool - 9th August 2016

In the second game of the 2016-17 campaign, Burnley experienced just 19% of the ball which was the lowest statistic of its kind since Opta started recording in 2003. Yet the Clarets were able to pounce on some disastrous defending as goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray gave them their first win since winning promotion from the Championship.

1 - Chelsea 2-3 BURNLEY - 12th August 2017

In the first game of the 2017-18 season, the smart money was favouring a home win. Chelsea were the defending champions whilst Burnley had won just a single game on the road in the last campaign. However, they raced into a shock 3-0 lead at the break after a double by Vokes and superb strike from Stephen Ward. Chelsea mounted a comeback in the second half but Burnley held firm to record a memorable victory.