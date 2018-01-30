Sean Dyche sets new goals as he insists Burnley will not rest on their laurels

Dyche and his side are contemplating what constitutes a good season (Photo: Getty Images / Simon Stacpoole)

Sean Dyche has set new targets for the club and his players as they look to turn a poor run of form around. The Clarets take on Newcastle United on Wednesday evening after a break from action over the weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

"There's definitely no sitting back"

Rather than thinking about being safe from relegation, Dyche told the Burnley website, “we were with the players the other day about that internal individual goal-setting, the team goal-setting, where can we take the season?"

Dyche has been tasked with balancing a number of injuries that have caused various reshuffles in his starting eleven over recent weeks but he suggested that he is used to considering new adaptions at the club. He added, "we are constantly adding to the culture, constantly adding to the environment and constantly adding to the team moving forward."

That process has already started to shape thoughts for 2018-19. Dyche admitted, “there’s the rest of this season, moving into next season and we have got to keep building on the good work done. It’s a constant thing here, so there’s definitely no sitting back from me and definitely not from the players.”

"Life in the team"

Burnley lost their eighth consecutive game last time out but Dyche insists he has no concerns about his side. “We’ve just played Manchester United and I thought we were excellent, with arguably one of our best performances of the season. We didn’t get the result but it was a fine performance against a top side."

The former defender believes that his side are still in a positive frame of mind. He concluded, “there’s certainly life in the team and a will and desire to go and continue to improve and get points on the table. It’s our job and their job as a collective to stay stimulated."