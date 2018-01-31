Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley: Kenedy stars on debut but a late own goal prevents the hosts from taking all three points

Burnley slipped to a ninth game without a victory as a sensational debut by Kenedy for Newcastle grabbed the headlines. Yet the visitors will be delighted to escape the North East with a point as a late own goal ensured they did not return to Lancashire empty-handed.

Kenedy showcases his skills in electric start to his debut

With half an eye on proceedings elsewhere on Deadline Day, after a frustrating month in the transfer market, Rafa Benitez opted to leave the trio of Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie on the substitutes bench for this key fixture for both teams. However, Kenedy was thrown straight into first-team action following his move from Chelsea.

Aaron Lennon was not quite so fortunate for the visitors as he was left waiting in the wings for his Burnley debut. Meanwhile, Ashley Westwood came in to replace Steven Defour who looks set to be sidelined for a couple of months with a knee injury.

The home fans were left frustrated on social media throughout the day with their club's lack of business during the window. Yet the acquisition of Kenedy and Newcastle's subsequent tactics to look for him at every opportunity in the early stages proved that the Brazilian is going to be a pivotal figure in Benitez' plans.

The hosts were dominating possession and territory but it wasn't until the 15th minute when they created their first chance of note. A cross was pinged over to Ciaran Clark but the defender could only steer his header over the crossbar.

However, Newcastle should have opened the scoring just moments later. Kenedy weaved his way past two players before firing a shot against the post. The rebound fell to Christian Atsu who could not sort his feet out before stabbing the ball into the grateful arms of Nick Pope.

Joselu sees penalty saved by Pope

The home side were almost made to pay midway through the half as Burnley suddenly sparked into life. Kevin Long punched an effort straight at Karl Darlow on the stretch from a set-piece before Ashley Barnes had a goal ruled out for pushing Jamaal Lascelles out the way.

Yet just as Burnley appeared to get themselves back in the game, a neat piece of trickery from Kenedy tempted Phil Bardsley into a rash challenge in the box, resulting in a penalty to the hosts. Joselu stepped up to take it but a weak effort was comfortably palmed away by Pope to keep the scores level.

Pope was called into action on two more occasions before the break, starting by clawing away another Clark header destined for the top corner. Minutes later, he turned over a miscued clearance from Ben Mee with Joselu lurking after Kenedy's cross.

However, there was still time for Burnley to remind their hosts that they still posed a threat. Barnes took down a long punt on his chest before firing a volley just wide of Darlow's post.

Kenedy brilliance creates the opener

The visitors made the better start after the break and Barnes was in the thick of the action again. Jeff Hendrick flicked on another direct pass but Barnes could only curl his strike over with just Darlow to beat.

After a quiet period started to develop a period of frustration for both sets of fans, Sean Dyche opted to introduce Lennon for his debut in an attempt to an inject a spark as Kenedy had done in the opening 45 minutes for Newcastle.

Yet it wasn't Lennon who made the breakthrough in the contest. Instead, that accolade went to the Newcastle new boy. The winger whipped in an excellent corner that was nodded home by Lascelles to give the home side a deserved lead.

Burnley immediately looked to respond as Westwood picked out Barnes but the striker curled another effort wide. Westwood was then replaced as Dyche introduced Sam Vokes as a partner for Barnes in attack.

Burnley steal a vital point late in the day

Kenedy was eventually replaced after a thrilling introduction to St James' Park as Matt Ritchie came on with less than 20 minutes remaining. Yet Newcastle smelt blood and Joselu struck an effort wide after the hosts surged forward on the counter-attack.

Yet, just as Newcastle were looking comfortable and strolling towards three points, Burnley notched a vital equaliser. Sam Vokes rose highest to meet a cross from the right before powering an effort towards Darlow. The home goalkeeper managed to parry the ball onto the crossbar, only for it to rebound onto his head and into the back of the net.

Neither side could muster another goal in the final minutes with a share of the spoils the eventual outcome. Burnley will be disappointed to extend their winless streak to nine but will take the point as Newcastle continue to struggle to earn maximum points on home territory.