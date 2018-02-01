Analysis: What Burnley can learn from their draw against Newcastle before facing the league leaders

Defending in numbers could not thwart the influence of Kenedy (photo: Getty Images / Lee Parker)

Stealing a point against a beleaguered Newcastle United is one thing but trying to repeat the outcome against the unstoppable force of Manchester City is another. That will be the concern for Burnley as they try to resurrect a poor run of form which sees them without a win in eight Premier League matches.

Opposing flair players will be a worry

Whilst the St James' Park faithful would have been buoyed by the debut of Kenedy who terrorised the Burnley defence and midfield, Clarets fans will be fearing the worst with what is to come. Kenedy gave Phil Bardsley an evening to forget as the right-back succumbed to frustration and lunged in give Newcastle a penalty.

There is no doubting that the Brazilian playmaker is talented with the ball at his feet but he doesn't match up to what City can offer at the weekend. In typical Burnley fashion, several players pressed and jockeyed Kenedy but could not stop his dominance in the game. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva set to feature for Pep Guardiola's side, it could be a busy lunchtime for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope on Saturday.

Burnley could have easily lost the clash against Newcastle but for their opponent's poor finishing. Joselu missed the penalty won by Kenedy with a tame effort before squandering a golden chance on the break later in the contest. The Clarets will have to tighten up against the likes of Sergio Aguero who will not give up chances in front of goal as Joselu did. Sean Dyche will be hoping James Tarkowski recovers from injury in time to shore up the back four.

Push forward rather than sit back?

Another concern for Burnley will be how they have failed to deal with aerial balls in their own box in recent weeks. The outcome on Wednesday was a goal for Jamaal Lascelles as he peeled away from Kevin Long and the threat of Nicolas Otamendi will be another worry on Saturday. The defender has scored four goals this season and won the majority of his aerial duels with opponents.

So, how do Burnley approach the contest? In their two games with City already this season they have shipped seven goals when trying to play their usual defensive tactic. Has many teams have found out this campaign, City have too many quality players to pin down for the whole 90 minutes.

Dyche may actually be better placed to tell his Burnley to push forward in numbers and go for it. Whilst City are the best side in the league going forward, there are still question marks in defence. Aymeric Laporte is new to the squad, Vincent Kompany has fitness concerns, John Stones is susceptible to an error and Otamendi lacks pace. Could this be the weekend that Ashley Barnes' ferocious determination causes havoc to a previously settled City defence?