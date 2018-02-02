Sean Dyche positive going into challenging Manchester City clash

Two of this season's best managers meet again on Saturday (photo: Getty Images / Oli Scarff)

Despite conceding that "Manchester City are the best side this season", Sean Dyche is looking forward to going head-to-head with Pep Guardiola on Saturday lunchtime.

"It's another chance to take on one of the super-powers"

Dyche feels that the visit of such high-profile players will be a good test for his side and a great spectacle for the fans. “We want to take on these games. Although they are hard games, I think it’s terrific for these teams to be visiting Turf Moor, for our fans to see them and see their own side challenge these teams like we have done.”

The Burnley manager is confident that his side can get a result after picking up valuable points against other members of the Premier League top six this season. He added, “it’s another chance for us to take on one of the super-powers of the league. We have done well against them over the season.”

"We haven't had a win in eight and we've got to correct that"

Yet Burnley are dropping away from the top teams in the league after a recent poor run of form. That said, Dyche is still pleased with some of the performances during that streak. “In the shorter run of eight games that we haven’t had a win, we’ve equally had some very good points on the board away from home in that run, against some top sides."

Dyche feels bad luck and questionable refereeing decisions have gone against them recently. He stated, “our home form remains very strong. We’ve had a couple of last-minute goals go against us within that run and a couple of big decisions."

However, he is under no illusions that the Clarets need to find a win soon. He concluded, “like every manager, there will be a story behind the story. But, it remains a fact. We haven’t had a win in eight and we’ve got to correct that. And that’s our job.”