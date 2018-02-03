Sean Dyche delighted with steadfast Burnley after Manchester City draw

Sean Dyche salutes the fans after overseeing Burnley's draw with Manchester City | Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty

Sean Dyche was in a buoyant mood after his side snatched a well-deserved point late on against Manchester City, and praised Burnley's ability to stay in the game when the league leaders were on top.

City dominated the majority of the play in the first half and should have been further in front in the second when Raheem Sterling missed from barely a yard out - though Pep Guardiola defended his player after the game.

Dyche's bold call to start with two strikers paid dividends for the Clarets, as Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes repeatedly put pressure on the City back line.

They did not press constantly but picked their moments well, and contributed to the swing of momentum in the second half which helped Burnley equalise late on through Johann Berg Gudmundsson's superb volley.

'We stayed in it - that's important'

"We've lost to these twice and done quite well, believe it or not, but we had to change something," he said.

"We decided to go two up top, go long and strong and get into their back line. It didn't really work in the first half, I don't think the quality going into our strikers was anywhere near good enough from the wide areas to be really effective.

"But we stayed in it, and that's an important thing. If the game plan's not quite how you want it, you've got to stay in the game, which we did.

"Then second half, they come out in the first fifteen minutes controlling the game like they often do. Yet again you've got to stay in it, you've got to be diligent, you've got to do the ugly stuff which our players are willing to do."

Sterling's miss came moments after City goalkeeper Ederson made a sensational save to deny Aaron Lennon a goal on his home debut.

Ederson wonder-save not enough for City

The Brazilian tipped his powerful close-range shot onto the woodwork, but Dyche thought it was a moment that helped inspire his side to keep fighting and bring things level.

"Then I thought we got into the game. Their keeper makes an unbelievable save and then they have an unbelievable miss, and that kind of changed the feeling.

"The stadium erupted, everyone went with the feeling in the stadium with the team and I thought we played some good stuff. The quality was on show and it was a fantastic goal, so overall a strange kind of game which you can have against these because they're so dominant with the ball so I'm very very pleased to come away with a point."

The result meant that Burnley's winless run was extended to ten games, with their last victory coming against Stoke City in early December.

Dyche joked with the gathered media after the game that the City draw was a case of two points dropped rather than one gained, and that Burnley should have beaten the runaway league leaders.

"But of course, another game without a win. People will say that now - Man City, we should have beaten them."