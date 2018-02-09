Swansea City vs Burnley Preview: Two sides with contrasting form meet at the Liberty Stadium

There is unlikely to be much to choose between the two teams on Saturday (photo: Getty Images / Athena Pictures)

The Ayew brothers could play in the same team for the first time since 2013 as Swansea City look to continue an impressive run of form.

New faces looking to extend a strong recent set of results

Andre Ayew was reunited with brother Jordan at the end of the transfer window, five years since the attacking duo parted ways following a spell playing together at Marseille. After recovering from a hamstring injury, Andre is looking to break into a Swansea team that are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions and hammered Notts County 8-1 in an FA Cup replay during the week.

Whilst Ayew is in line to make his first start to begin his second spell with the Swans, midfielder Andy King could make his debut after joining on loan from Leicester City. The availability of both new signings comes at a key time for manager Carlos Carvalhal after Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony picked up injuries likely to keep them both out for a lengthy period of time.

Carvalhal has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Wales, lifting them out of the relegation zone with eleven points in six games as the Liberty Stadium becomes somewhat of a fortress for the hosts. Swansea have won their last four on home territory.

Depleted Clarets look for a vital three points

In contrast, Burnley are winless in ten games in all competitions since mid-December. They have failed to win on the road for three months. Yet their fans are still very much behind them and enjoyed a confidence-boosting draw against Manchester City last weekend to lift them back to seventh in the table.

Sean Dyche admitted that he is looking forward to a break from action next weekend as he continues to juggle with a lengthy injury list that contains no less than eight first-team players. However, Matt Lowton returned to action on Saturday and Stephen Ward is likely to feature this weekend.

Burnley will not only have to overturn the form book to get anything from this game but also their recent record in Swansea. They have failed to win in their last four, losing three successive matches. However, the Clarets did steal the bragging rights back in November as they recorded a 2-0 victory.

Mawson and Gudmundsson likely to be key for their respective teams

Swansea's recent upturn in form has been partly down to a tighter defensive unit. They have conceded just four goals in their last five matches with Alfie Mawson the lynchpin in the back four. The young central defender has now played in 50 consecutive Premier League matches, a longer run than any other player at present.

Whilst Swansea have made themselves hard to break down, Burnley have struggled to score all season. They have scored just 21 in 26 league games, netting just four in their last six in all competitions. A heavy weight rests on the shoulders of winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson who has played a part in half of Burnley's last 14 goals with five assists and two goals himself.

This one is set to be a tight and intriguing encounter.