Gary Cahill insists that confidence is high in the Chelsea camp

Above: Gary Cahill in action during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/James Baylis/AMA

Chelsea FC defender Gary Cahill, has stated that confidence is high in the camp of the Premier League leaders, and insisted that their form is like they "can't lose".

In a good moment

Antonio Conte's side have been on top form for the past few weeks, with the side recording seven wins in a row conceding just the one goal ahead of their lunchtime clash with Manchester City.

It was surprisingly poor performance from Conte's side in the first period at the Etihad Stadium, which saw them a goal behind just before the break thanks to Cahill's own goal. However they stepped up a gear in the second period, with goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard secured a resounding 3-1 victory, and the defender insisted that the Blues need to continue their good momentum.

"Every time we go out on to the pitch it’s like we can’t lose but it’s a nice pressure to have on ourselves," he told chelseafc.com. "We’re going into a period which is going to be busy for everyone and during those games we need to keep going."

"We’re in a good moment so we need to keep that momentum," he stated. "Keep everyone fresh, keep everyone on the pitch and keep getting results."

"We’ve worked well together and we know how to play that system," Cahill concluded. "A lot of changes to the team maybe disrupts that a little bit, but at the same time we’ve seen the quality we have."

Part of the game

The excellent clash at the Etihad ended on a sour note, with both Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho been both dismissed in second-half extra-time. The Argentine's high and dangerous challenge on David Luiz saw him dismissed and has since received a four-match ban, but Luiz insisted that such a challenge is a part of football.

"I don't like to publicise things," Luiz told Sky Sports News HQ. "This is not part of the beautiful football."

"Aguero is an amazing player he scores a lot, he wins a lot," the Brazilian stated. "It is better when you talk about Aguero to talk about good things rather than bad things."

"It is quite normal frustration when you don't win the game and I don't like to speak about negative things," Luiz concluded. "It is normal in football - when you win you be happy, when you lose you be sad."

Chelsea FC will take on West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 12pm GMT.