Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

Refresh content

A convincing win for the Blues, despite Bournemouth threatening plenty throughout the game. Thank you all for following along with me, Harry Harris, today on VAVEL UK. See you next time!

Man of the Match: Eden Hazard (& Pedro). Involved all over the park today, Hazard looked at his very best. The Belgian won the penalty, which he then converted himself, while terrorising Bournemouth all aftenoon. Pedro grabbed two goals himself, including a beautiful opener, and linked up well with Hazard to cause plenty of problems.

FULL TIME: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth. A 12th win in a row for the Blues, who remain top heading into the new year. Another clean sheet for Thibaut Courtois in the Chelsea goal to cap off a great Boxing Day for Antonio Conte and company.

Chelsea sub: On: Batshuayi Off: Hazard

GOAL! 3-0! Pedro counter attacks and his shot takes a huge deflection to roll past Boruc.

90+2' Courtois saves comfortably from Arter to all but wrap up the three points.

90' Three minutes added on.

Chelsea sub: On: Aina Off: Moses

84' Chelsea again threaten and the ball finds it's way to Moses but the wingback fires well wide.

Chelsea sub: On: Chalobah Off: Willian

82' Nathaniel Chalobah set to come on for the Blues momentarily.

80' Stoppage in play as Wilshere is down with what appears to be a cramp.

Bournemouth sub: On: Jordon Ibe Off: Brad Smith

75' Fifteen minutes of normal time left. Chelsea still lead 2-0 and are searching for a third.

73' Chance! Afobe with his first chance since coming on, receiving a great pass from Wilshere, and from eight yards out he watches his shot saved expertly by Courtois.

71' Bournemouth threaten down the left but Luiz is on hand to force a corner, which is cleared quickly.

69' Penalty appeal for Chelsea as Hazard goes alone and curls a shot inside the box and it hits the arm of a Bournemouth defender but nothing given. The correct decision by the referee.

Bournemouth sub: On: Stanislas, Afobe. Off: Surman, King.

65' Chance! Pedro moves in from the right and curls one to the far corner but it's wide.

65' Benik Afobe and Junior Stanislas set to enter the fray for Bournemouth.

63' Pedro is the first player in the book for Chelsea for a trip of Harry Arter.

59' Chance! The home side have another chance to make it 3-0. Hazard's cross deflects into the path of Moses, who volleys just wide of the post.

58' Chance! Chelsea break quickly and Willian runs across the box before firing towards goal but Boruc stops the Brazilian's effort.

57' Wilshere is down again and he's taking a handful of knocks today. The Englishman is back on his feet to continue though.

53' Chance! Hazard continues to threaten and has an effort from the left side of the box but it's wide. Pedro almost got a touch on the end of it but out for a goal kick instead.

51' Chelsea have got the second goal they were looking for early on in the the second half and Bournemouth have it all to do now.

GOAL! 2-0! Hazard is cool, calm and collected as he sends Boruc the wrong way from the spot and doubles his side's lead.

PENALTY TO CHELSEA! Hazard is again involved and his quick feet are too much for Francis, who brings him down.

47' Josh King almost finds space in the box to have a shot but Cahill clears quickly.

The teams are back out and we're underway to start the second half! No changes so far.

Pedro celebrates opening the scoring for Chelsea. (Source: @ChelseaFC)



A great first half with both sides having plenty of chances. We'll have news of any changes at the interval, when they come.

HALFTIME: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth. Pedro's curler in the 24th minute separates the sides at the break in what's been an entertaining one so far.

45'+1' The free-kick is blocked in the lone minute of stoppage time.

45' Bournemouth have a free-kick on the edge of the area.

44' Halftime approaching at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea still leading through that Pedro goal.

40' Willian beats his man down the right flank and puts in a teasing ball across the face of goal but no one is there to meet it.

36' Close! Fabregas is the man to take the free-kick and has Boruc rooted to the spot but narrowly puts it over the bar.

35' Free-kick to Chelsea in a great position after Hazard's spins Adam Smith on the edge of the box and is brought down.

31' Chance! The game has sprung to life since the goal and a poor headed clearance from Nemanja Matic finds Wilshere, who sees his volley blocked as it was heading toward goal.

30' Bournemouth have a free-kick up the other end after another Fabregas foul, who is lucky to escape a yellow.

29' Fabregas is whistled for a foul on the edge of the Bournemouth box but Hazard's wonderful rabona-attempt after the whistle had gone was something to admire.

27' Chance! Bournemouth are almost level immediately after Wilshere bursts into the box and fires, but his low shot is saved well by Courtois.

More on the goal: Lovely intricate work on the edge of the box by Hazard and Fabregas, who eventually found Pedro and the Spaniard dug the ball out from under him to make it 1-0 after 24 minutes.

GOAL! Pedro! Chelsea take a 1-0 lead with a wonderfully curled effort from the edge of the box by Pedro.

21' Chance! David Luiz wins possession and finds Pedro, who cuts in from the left but fires wide.

16' Bournemouth have a good chance up the other end as a low ball almost finds Josh King but a Chelsea defender is on hand to clean up.

15' First shot of the afternoon comes after a quarter of an hour. Hazard's long range effort is tame and saved by Boruc.

14' First booking of the game sees Jack Wilshere shown a yellow card for an arm into the face of Hazard.

11' The free kick is cleared behind by Marcos Alonso, corner to the visitors.

10' A foul by David Luiz and Bournemouth have a free kick in a good position on the left-hand side.

8' A bit stop-start inside the opening ten minutes. A handful of free kicks going the way of Chelsea.

7' The ensuing corner kick is safely caught by Artur Boruc.

6' First sign of life in the game as Fabregas takes a quick free kick and Pedro is inches away from latching onto it. Corner to Chelsea.

3' The home side controlling much of the possession in the opening stages.

1' Eden Hazard looks to be lining up in the false 9 role to start but expect the front three to rotate for Chelsea.

Kick Off!

The teams are in the tunnel and we're set to kick off in a few minutes.

Not long until we get underway at Stamford Bridge. Just 15 minutes until kickoff between 1st and 11th. Bournemouth managed a historic win over Chelsea last season, can they do it again this time around or will Chelsea continue their winning ways?

Make sure to tweet in your thoughts on the teams and predictions ahead of today's game to @VAVEL or myself at @HarryCFC_

Kick-off is under an hour away, stay with us every step of the way here on VAVEL.com

Chelsea's bench is full of youth with the likes of Zouma, Loftus-Cheek, Aina and Chalobah while Bournemouth have plenty of attacking threats waiting in the wings if needed.

So there are the lineups for today's game, a bit of surprise not to see Michy Batshuayi leading the line for Chelsea. On the other hand, Bournemouth opt for what looks like a five-man midfield, aiming to keep the Blues at bay.

Bournemouth subs: Federici, Mings, Stanislas, Fraser, Ibe, Wilson, Afobe.

Bournemouth starting XI: Boruc; Smith, Francis (c), Cook, Daniels; Smith, Surman, Arter, Gosling, Wilshere; King.

Chelsea subs: Begovic, Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Batshuayi.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.

Expect more squad shuffling than usual from both coaches as the busy winter period continues in the coming weeks.

Happy Boxing Day to all those tuning in with me today, I'm Harry Harris and I'll be providing live commentary of Chelsea vs Bournemouth today in what should be a cracker. Team news will be out in just over half an hour, stay tuned.

With all that taken into account we’ll be back with you for the team news and pre-match build-up before 3pm. Stay with us in the meantime and check out Joshua Coase’s preview, here.

Chelsea predicted line-up: (3-4-3) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz; Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hazard.

AFC Bourenmouth predicted line-up: (4-2-3-1) Boruc; Smith, Francis, S. Cook, Daniels; Arter, Wilshere; Ibe, King, Pugh; Wilson.

As for Bournemouth and Eddie Howe, they won’t have Nathan Ake in their back four on Monday as he is ineligible against his parent club. That means a shuffle in what has been a largely settled defence with Ake putting in performances that will certainly have caught the eye of Antonio Conte. Otherwise both Lewis Cook and Andrew Surman are out with injury, meaning it should be pretty much “as you were” as far as the Cherries are concerned.

Chelsea will be without both N’Golo Kante and Diego Costa through suspension, which looks set to open the door for rare Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi starts. The only other confirmed absentee is the long-term sidelined, John Terry. Oscar may make his final appearance as a Chelsea player before making the move to China, although it is likely to only be a cameo off the bench.

This fixture last season highlighted the frailties of the Chelsea side at the time, as Bournemouth came away with what was an historic win. It was a result that saw Jose Mourinho sacked 12 days later with the club perilously close to the relegation zone. Glenn Murray was the man who wrote himself into Bournemouth folklore with an 82nd minute winner to stun Stamford Bridge. However, things could not be any more different almost a year to the day later.

Chelsea are on a superb 11-game winning run and are keen to keep that going this afternoon. Bournemouth have been consistently inconsistent, throwing a loss-win across their last six games. Their home form has been superb and amongst the best in the league, although the same cannot be said away from the south coast as they have struggled to pick up points on the road.

The Blues are currently four points clear of nearest challengers, Liverpool as we head into the Boxing Day bouts. Bournemouth sit comfortably in mid-table and are the final club in the top half, and know a shock win could take them as high as seventh should results go their way.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of AFC Bournemouth’s trip to Stamford Bridge. They face an in-form Chelsea side who show no signs of slowing lately, as they look to notch up yet another win and maintain – if not extend – their lead at the top of the Premier League tree. We hope you’ve enjoyed your Christmas dinner and are ready for the highlight of everyone’s time off!