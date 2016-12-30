Conte deals with transfer questions in pre-match press conference

Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game with Stoke City, Antonio Conte focused on the make up of his squad ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea will say goodbye to Oscar when the window opens on January 2nd, and will welcome back both Kenedy and Charly Musonda.

The Italian also responded to rumours that Thibaut Courtois was on his way out of Stamford Bridge in what was a very transfer-heavy press conference.

Difficult to buy in January

Conte began by addressing how tough it is to get what is needed in January, saying it is "always very difficult to buy because every team thinks to keep their best players".

He refused to rule out any signings, explaining: "For sure we are thinking about our situation and our squad."

With the £60m sale of Oscar, Conte said that "we have money to spend", but won't make big money moves for the sake of it: "It's important to spend money in the right way."

"I prefer to buy players adapted to our system that can come into our team and pass," he admitted. However, the Blues boss reiterated how hard it can be to find the right player.

Musonda and Kenedy return, Courtois going nowhere

Perhaps the most important piece of news was that Musonda and Kenedy had come back from their loan spells at Real Betis and Watford respectively.

Conte explained it was because they "didn’t play a lot" and the next few weeks would be "important" in order to "evaluate the best situation for them and the team".

The Italian also commented, "We have a lot of young players and I trust in them. Ola Aina, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah, and also we have Zouma returned."

Conte concluded by confirming that Courtois would not be leaving the club, "He stays with us, this is the most important thing and the other situations are only speculation."

Quotes via Chelsea FC