Chelsea vs Stoke City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

Predicted Stoke City XI: (4-2-3-1) Grant; Johnson, Martins Indi, Shawcross, Pieters; Imbula, Whelan; Bojan, Allen, Shaqiri; Diouf.

Predicted Chelsea XI: (3-4-3) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, David Luiz; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard.

The Potters will be without long-term absentees Phil Barsley, Stephen Ireland, Geoff Cameron and Jack Butland for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Marko Arnautovic is serving the final match of his three-game suspension and will be welcomed back with open arms when he does return. Stoke could go for a more attacking approach after playing defensive did them no favours in the defeat to Liverpool.

It's very much the what will be expected of Chelsea on Saturday, although they will have to do without Pedro. The Spaniard has hit the five yellow card limit and will miss the game. Willian is his likely replacement, though Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante are back from their respective bans and should slot back into the starting line-up.

Up until last season, Chelsea had won their last three meetings with Stoke. However, that all changed as Mark Hughes' men claimed victory at the bet365 Stadium back in November before the two drew 1-1 in West London. The Blues hold a much superior head-to-head record advantage, winning 11 to Stoke's two - with the other three fixtures ending in draws.

For Stoke it's been less of a smooth ride. They started the season off poorly but sparked back up with a Joe Allen-inspired run of wins, yet have slipped back into poor and more inconsistent form. Hughes' side haven't won for their last four games, and the 4-1 loss at Anfield during the week certainly won't have boosted confidence.

Chelsea come into the game in immaculate form, having won their last 12 Premier League games - just two behind Arsenal's record of 14. They extended that run with a fine performance against AFC Bournemouth last weekend, with Pedro's brace and Eden Hazard's penalty sealing the three points. They maintained their six-point lead at the top of the table, but a set of favourable results could see them advance that to eight.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Stoke City's trip to West London to face Chelsea. Antonio Conte's side are in superb form of late, unstoppable if you will, and are desperate to keep that going. It's 1st against 13th in SW6, stay with us for all the build-up and team news heading into the game with kick-off at 3pm.