Antonio Conte pleased to see Chelsea "adapt"

Conte had plenty to celebrate. Photo- Getty Images/ Catherine Ivill

It was another impressive performance from Antonio Conte's side against a resilient Stoke City who put up a stern test against the Blues; only to fall short as Chelsea's winning run stretched to 13 games. Stoke were the first team to score an equaliser against Chelsea during the winning run and they managed the feat not just once, but twice, forcing the Blues to show their spirit as a team; a test they passed with flying colours.

Ability to adapt

Conte's side had to adapt to the game, something the Chelsea manager thought his side were "very good" at doing. The major difference in the Stoke City game was the sheer amount of "long balls" the Potters played, attempting to find target man, Peter Crouch, creating a scenario that Conte admitted was "very difficult" for his squad to deal with. Despite that, he was "pleased" to see his players were "ready" for the situation as soon as the game began and he ultimately was left very happy after witnessing his team "fight" to earn three points.

Praise for Costa

Diego Costa found the back of the net once again as he remains the Premier League's top scorer and Conte was full of praise for his star striker, who he believes is "playing very well." However it wasn't just Costa's work on the pitch that his boss had praise for, claiming he is a "good guy" who likes to have a "joke" but also knows when it is "the moment to work," creating an atmosphere filled with "good positivity" which is exactly what Conte wants to see within his squad.

Conte also praised captain, John Terry, who despite not playing has been having a big impact on Chelsea's season off the pitch, with the Blues boss claiming he has "helped a lot in the changing room and in training sessions" which Conte believes is "very important."

Focus ahead

Turning his focus onto Chelsea's next task, Tottenham Hotspur, Conte insists it will be "another challenge" and "another type of football to face" which will force his side to adapt once again, this time in a different way. Conte is well aware that the fixture will be a "very tough" game but insists it will be the same for his opponents, and he is sure fans will see a "great game."