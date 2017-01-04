Antonio Conte is only interested in three points against Tottenham

Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte spoke with the press ahead of the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur where he played down his side's winning record. That will set a new Premier Leagye record if they can extend it to 14 against Spurs, as well as discussing his opponents and his side's fitness.

The winning run

Chelsea's 13 game consecutive winning run has cemented them as the most dominant force in the English game at the start of 2017, pushing them to the top of the league and allowing them to be the team everyone wants to beat, but Antonio Conte insisted his players are not focused on records, only winning the game and taking "three points."

Whilst the Blues boss acknowledged that the run is a "great achievement" he insisted that is only because it allowed them to gain "39 points," the rest, Conte claimed is "not important" referring to history and records.

Conte is well aware that the Premier League is "very open" this season and admits the fixture will be a "really tough game" as teams can "lose points any game", which is why he wants his squad focused on the task at hand and nothing else.

Analysing Tottenham

This will mark the second time Conte has gone up against Tottenham as Chelsea boss and he has been reviewing footage of their previous encounter this season where he thought it was a game of two halves. Tottenham had a strong first half, but ultimately he felt Chelsea "deserved" the victory with their second half efforts.

Conte is aware that Chelsea's opponents are "showing great form" at the moment and he believes they are "better than last season" which is why he wants his squad to be at their best, and he has everyone at his disposal for the important game.

Competitive squad

His squads fitness is something that will please fans as Conte has no fresh injury concerns to worry about which he believes is "important," and the fact he has an entire squad in "good form" is even better for him.

The starting 11 certainly doesn't pick itself as everyone is proving why they deserve to be in the line up each week. Yet Conte claimed he "prefers to have this problem" and it will see him take an incredibly in-form side into today's fixture with Tottenham that could prove once again why his side are the current favourites to win the Premier League.