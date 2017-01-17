Antonio Conte praises "special" relationship with Chelsea fans

Above: Antonio Conte celebrating infront of the fans during Chelsea's 4-2 win over Stoke City | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill/AMA

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stated that the fans have been "always special" with him since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Relationship with great passion

Since his announcement as the new manager, Conte has been warmly welcomed by the Blues fans and has repaid that faith almost instantaneously.

The Blues have been a whirlwind journey since the beginning of the campaign, sitting comfortably at the top of the table and completed a 13-game winning streak along the way.

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the league on Saturday with the 3-0 win over Leicester City, and Conte praised the special relationship that has been created between himself and the fans.

"The fans with me are always special," Conte told chelseafc.com. "From the first day."

"I remember for my first game they prepared a flag," he stated. "An Italian flag."

'It is fantastic to have this kind of relationship with great passion," the coach stated. "I think I show this in every game and I think they are appreciating this."

'I hope to continue this way," the Italian admitted. "Because it's important to always stay together."

"With the team, the players, the fan, the club, me, my staff," Conte added. "It's important to continue to work together."

A good reaction

A Marco Alonso brace and another from Pedro was the perfect reaction from the Blues, after their unbeaten came to an end in the previous league clash with the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

They will be looking to carry on that winning run with he visit of Hull City, and Conte stated that the win over Claudio Ranieri's side was a good reaction from his side.

"'It was a good performance a good reaction," he said. "Because when you win 13 games in a row and then comes the moment of defeat, to restart is not easy."

"I know and understand this from when I was a footballer," the 47-year-old stressed. "The psychological aspect is very important."

"But we started well in the FA Cup and again in the league," Conte concluded. "To win against a very tough team, with really good players and a great manager, is not easy."

Chelsea will take on Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 22 with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.