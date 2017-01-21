Chelsea vs Hull City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Refresh content

13' - A pause in play while Gary Cahill and Ryan Mason lay holding their heads following a clash in the Hull penalty area. Both medical teams have been called on.

8' - Tom Huddlestone tries a trademark long-range strike but drags it just wide of Thibaut Courtois' far post.

3' - A fast-paced start from the Blues so far, with Hull struggling to hold onto the ball due to Chelsea's high pressing.

KICK OFF

Meanwhile in the Premier League, Arsenal have kept up some of the pressure on today's hosts with a dramatic late win over Burnley, Alexis Sanchez scoring the 97th-minute penalty for 10-man Arsenal, just minutes after Andre Gray looked to have salvaged a point from the spot at the other end. In other news, Southampton condemned Leicester to their second consecutive 3-0 defeat.

With half an hour to kick-off, one would imagine that something of an atmosphere is beginning to nicely build around Stamford Bridge now in anticipation of a game that could send Chelsea soaring away at the top of the Premier League. Will Hull have what it takes to bring them down to Earth with the rest of the league?

For Hull, this team looks a bit of a gamble. Playing with three at the back, plus debutant Elabdellaoui on left (he's a right-back) is risky business in arguably their hardest fixture of the season. Evandro also makes his first appearance while fellow acquisition Oumar Niasse makes the bench.

No surprises in the Chelsea line-up, except the inclusion of Nathan Ake on the bench for the first time since his recalling from Bournemouth. He is joined by the likes of John Terry, Cesc Fabregas and Willian.

HULL BENCH: Marshall, Tymon, Meyler, Maloney, Bowen, Diomande, Niasse.

HULL TEAM TO PLAY CHELSEA: Jakupovic; Davies, Dawson, Maguire; Roberton, Clucas, Mason, Huddlestone, Elabdellaoui​; Hernandez, Evandro.

CHELSEA BENCH: Begovic, Ake, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.

CHELSEA TEAM TO PLAY HULL: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill (C); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.

Antonio Conte has been speaking of ex-Barcelona winger Pedro this week; a player who has really hit form recently - so much so that the boss believes that he is as good now as he ever was for the Catalan giants, where he won everything there is to win for both club and country.

"He’s playing in a fantastic way, not only scoring goals but he is also playing good football, with and without the ball," Conte said. "He’s always in the right position to press to win the ball and also to score goals. We are seeing the best moments of Pedro. This is the Pedro who played this type of football when he was at Barcelona."

While the return of David Meyler will serve as slight encouragement for Hull fans, their real concern is over the fitness of in-form captain Robert Snodgrass. The ex-Norwich and Leeds midfielder has a reported muscle problem and is 50/50 over whether he'll start. It's hard to find any other way of hurting Chelsea other than the club's main man in midfield so his presence cannot be overstated and would be sorely missed. Respective new signings Omar Elabdellaoui​, Oumar Niasse and Evandro could both make their debuts.

The big team news for Antonio Conte's side is, of course, the relief that top scorer and fiery talisman Diego Costa is available for selection once again. He's been at the centre of uncertainty regarding his place at the club following a couple of reportedly high-profile fallouts with several members of the club staff. He will likely start the game with Pedro and Eden Hazard either side of him. John Terry is back from the suspension picked up in the 4-1 win over Peterborough and will be ready to feature today, should the manager need him.

One of the fixtures that sticks out in recent years was Chelsea's 3-2 win at the KCOM towards the end of the 2014/15 season. Jose Mourinho's title favourites arrived up North needing a win and immediately went two up through Eden Hazard and Diego Costa respectively. Hull bounced back, however, and goals from Abel Hernandez (look away now, Thibaut Courtois) and Ahmed Elmohamady ensured a nervy finale but it was French striker Loic Remy who dealt the Tigers their final blow with a winner 15 minutes from time.

Chelsea's record against Hull down the years is predictably good, with the Blues losing only once since 1925! Of 45 fixtures between the two sides, Chelsea boast 31 wins while Hull have only mustered a measly four.

Things have looked up since then, though, with the appointment of the highly commended Marco Silva. The club won their third-round FA Cup tie, before an encouraging home win over Bournemouth lifted the Tigers' spirits, somewhat.

Chelsea's opponents today, Hull City, haven't had quite so much to celebrate up to now. The sacking of Mike Phelan in January left the club in the lurch before they went to Old Trafford and Manchester United in the first leg of the Capital One Cup semi-finals, leaving two goals down.

After a record-equalling end to 2016, Antonio Conte's men have started the new year in mixed fashion, with defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane and a 3-0 slaying of champions Leicester last weekend. 14 wins out of their last 15 no laughing matter for opposition fans.

There are no words needed to explain what this game means to Chelsea supporters. A weekend of slip-ups for their title rivals puts the Blues in a mouth-watering position. The task is simple; beat Hull and go nine clear.

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Cian Woulfe and I have the pleasure to be bringing you the live coverage of Chelsea vs Hull City in the Premier League. Kick-off is at 4:30PM (GMT), so stay tuned until then for as it happens team news and a live pre-match build-up.