Chelsea need to "fight a lot" in every game, insists Antonio Conte

Above: Antonio Conte on he sideline during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Hull City | Photo: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, insisted that the Blues need to "fight a lot" in every match after a difficult 2-0 victory over Hull City.

The league is difficult

Football took a backseat at Stamford Bridge with the tragic injury to Hull's Ryan Mason, but on the pitch the Tigers were proving very difficult to break down much to Chelsea's frustration.

The hosts managed to break the deadlock through Diego Costa before Gary Cahill rounded it off, that has left them eight points clear with 16 games to play.

Despite Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United all dropping points, Conte insisted that there will be no easy games as the season enters it's final stretch.

"It is normal," Conte told Sky Sports. "If you see the other games on this day, you understand that this league is very difficult."

"I continue to say that every game it is not easy," the coach stated. "Every team and game is very tough, it is the reality."

"But we faced the game in the right way," the Italian stressed. "Now it is important to continue and know that in every game."

"We must fight a lot to try to win and try to take the points," he admitted. "I think [we feel] both confidence and pressure."

"But we are ready, we are ready to fight," Conte added. "Face the opponent, and the games are very tough also for the other teams."

Puts an end to it

Costa marked his return to the side in some style, opening the scoring in first-half extra-time to round off what has been a long week of rumours for the Spaniard and the club.

There were rumours of a training ground bust up after Costa was the subject of a move from the Chinese Super League, but that seems to be put to bed with Costa's celebration and Conte confirmed that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

"Diego has two years left on his contract at Chelsea," he said. "I think his contract puts an end to speculation."

"I repeat that he is very happy to stay at Chelsea," the 47-year-old confirmed. "For us, it's very important to be concentrated in the present."

"Honestly, I was very happy to see the celebration," the coach admitted. "Because I was celebrating the goal on the bench."

"I think for Diego the most important thing was that he scored," Conte concluded. "The celebration was good, but most importantly he scored!"

Chelsea FC will take on Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, January 28 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.