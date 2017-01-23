Cesc Fabregas pleased with 'must-win' victory over Hull City

Fabregas picked up an assist. Photo- Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Chelsea capitalised on their fellow title challengers results this weekend as they extended their lead at the top of the league to seven points with a 2-0 victory over Hull City in what midfielder, Cesc Fabregas described as a "very tough game."

Goals from Diego Costa and Gary Cahill were enough to seal the victory for Chelsea in what Fabregas felt was a "must-win game" following the "unexpected results" that went in the Blues' favour prior to their fixture. The Spaniard is well aware that there are "no easy games" in the Premier League and insisted that they "prepared well" for the clash with Hull and he was happy with the way Chelsea got the job done, even if the product wasn't the "prettiest."

Pleased to be involved

Fabregas was involved in the action after replacing Eden Hazard and managed to pick up an assist for Cahill's goal which he admitted was "nice" for him on a personal level. With Fabregas not being a regular in the side this season, he revealed it makes him "sad" when he doesn't feature in the squad but insisted he is "happy" Chelsea are doing well and claimed he is doing his "best" every time he plays to show Antonio Conte he "deserves to play."

Praise for Costa

Another man that impressed was Chelsea's leading scorer, Costa, who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons during this transfer market but proved his qualities once again by finding the back of the net against Hull. Fabregas was full of praise for his teammate who he claimed is "always there when we need him" and he was "pleased to see him back" Despite the rumours of his potential departure he stated that everybody knows what he "brings to the team" and that Chelsea "need him" if they want to achieve their "targets" this season.

Well wishes

Despite another good performance from the league leaders, the main talking point after the game was focused on the sad news surrounding Ryan Mason who suffered a horrific injury, fracturing his skull, after a collision with Gary Cahill. Fabregas took the time to start his interview with the club website to state that on behalf of himself and the club they wished the Hull City midfielder "well" in his recovery.