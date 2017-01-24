Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori joins Brighton & Hove Albion on loan

Above: Fikayo Tomori in action for Chelsea's U23's | Photo: Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Chelsea have announced another one of their youngster's going out on loan, with defender Fikayo Tomori joining EFL Championship high-flyers, Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season.

Nothing but supportive

The Canadian-born full-back has been at the Blues since the age of eight, and has been a regular in the U23's for the past two seasons and made his first-team debut in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City on the final day of last season.

The England under-19 international completed his medical at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Monday, and he shared his delight at completing the move.

"It’s really exciting," Tomori told seagulls.co.uk. "You want to be playing for a top club and Brighton is a top club to be at.

"Obviously they’re near the top of the Championship," he stated. "Hopefully we can finish top of the Championship and win promotion to the Premier League."

He added, “Chelsea have been nothing but supportive and I just want me to express myself, do the best I can and try to help the team and myself as much as possible."

The 19-year-old has been brought in as back up to help Brighton secure a possible passage into the top-flight, and manager Chris Houghton shared his delight at making the signing: "We have brought in Fikayo on loan from Chelsea to provide us with some additional cover in the full-back positions. We are delighted to welcome him to the club."

Getting to know the league

One Chelsea loanee that will be well known in the Championship is Tammy Abraham, who has managed an astonishing 18 goals in all competitions for loan club Bristol City.

Tomori stated that he talked to Abraham ahead of his move to the South Coast, and that his intentions are to do well and help improve the squad where he can.

“I know a couple of players in the Championship that have played against Brighton," he said. "They said they’re a really good team and really hard to play against.

“Everyone knows that Tammy and I are close," the youngster stressed. "He said that Brighton are a top team and every time you play against Brighton, it’s a hard game.

“I’m not here to score 18 goals like he has, but to keep them out!," Tomori concluded. "I want to play as much as I can, improve as much as I can and help the team."

