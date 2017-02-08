Chelsea "don't want to relax" in title run-in, states Thibaut Courtois

Above: Thibaut Courtois after Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Kerton

Chelsea FC goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, stated that the Blues "don't want to relax" in their inevitable title run-in ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley.

Don't want to be losing points

It has been a excellent first season for the Blues under Antonio Conte, with an excellent unbeaten winning run which has catapulted into a comfortable position at the top of the Premier League table.

They made a significant push on Saturday with goals from Marco Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas gave them a comfortable 3-1 win over title rivals Arsenal.

The Blues could head into their clash with Burnley six points ahead with Tottenham's clash with Liverpool on Saturday, but the Belgian goalkeeper insists that the side's concentration won't slip going into the final 14 games.

"We defend very well as a team it’s not only the three or the five in front of me," Courtois told chelseafc.com. "It’s because all the team do their job and if we play like that it’s hard for other teams to score goals."

'The players don’t want to relax," he stressed. "We know we still have 14 games to go."

"So we just want to show that we are strong," the goalkeeper stressed. "We don’t want to lose points.

"Next we go to Burnley which is always difficult," Courtois added. "It’s all about the next game and we have to be ready for that."

Good and bad points

Some will say one of the main reasons for Chelsea's success is their exclusion from European football unlike many of the teams around them but Courtois insisted that their exclusion can be blessing and a curse.

"In some ways it’s good in other ways maybe not," he said. "Everybody wants to play in Europe."

"If you’re in the rhythm of playing a game every three or four days," the goalkeeper stressed. "Sometimes you can play better, even though it’s harder at the end of the season."

'We have a lot of people on the bench," the 24-year-old stated. "Who want to play and maybe haven’t had as many minutes as they deserve, and if we had European football they would have played more minutes."

"The other year when we were champions," Courtois concluded. "We had European football so I don’t think it makes a big difference."

Chelsea FC will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, February 12 with kick-off at 1:30pm GMT.