Chelsea vs Swansea City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Refresh content

With all that in mind, join us again before kick-off for some more team-updates, official line-ups and more build-up to the game at Stamford Bridge as we prepare for what should be an interesting clash.

Predicted Swansea City line-up: (4-3-3) Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Carroll; Narsingh, Llorente, Sigurdsson.

Predicted Chelsea line-up: (3-4-3) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, David Luiz; Moses, Matic, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.

Conte's men have scored 52 goals this campaign, third most in the league, while their opponents on Saturday haven't enjoyed such success. Swansea have conceded a league-high 54 goals but have scored 31 goals, the third most of the bottom ten sides.

Chelsea are currently top of the table with an eight point advantage over second place Manchester City but Antonio Conte assured that they would not play conservatively to secure the title. The Blues have the joint best defence in the league this season, allowing just 18 goals, but have also been deadly going forward.

The two sides met earlier this season, playing out to a 2-2 draw at the Liberty Stadium. Diego Costa's brace cancelled out goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Leroy Fer.

Swansea are in good form since hiring Paul Clement as their manager, winning three of their last four games. The recent run leaves Swansea four points clear of the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.

Chelsea are coming off an FA Cup victory last weekend, beating Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to goals from Pedro and Diego Costa. Their last Premier League outing ending in disappointment as they managed just a point in a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Hello all and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary as Chelsea welcome Swansea City to west London. The league leaders Chelsea host a revitalised Swansea City side at Stamford Bridge, with the three points crucial to both team's hopes for the remainder of the campaign.