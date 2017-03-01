Victor Moses signs new four-year Chelsea contract

Above: Victor Moses signing a new deal with Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has been rewarded for his hard work in the current campaign, as he has signed a new four-year deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Keep on enjoying it

There were concerns of the future of Moses in the capital with the arrival of manager Antonio Conte in the summer after some failed loan spells, but he has come on leaps and bounds and a key player in the side that leads the Premier League by ten points.

The 26-year-old has started every game since the win over Hull at the beginning of October, the Nigerian has added a two-year extension onto his current contract which will have expired in 2019 and he shared his delight at the new deal.

"I feel very excited," Moses said as he shared his delight with chelseafc.com. "I'm delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal."

"Now it's time to concentrate on the team," he stressed to the club's website, saying that he must "keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

'We're having a great season," the winger admitted. "I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence."

"I just want to keep on enjoying it," he added.

Take each game as it comes

It has been excellent season for the Blues, as they sit comfortably at the top of the league with ten points separating them and nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

They continued their excellent form with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City on Saturday, Moses praised the character of the side and stated that they aren't thinking about the table with 12 games to go.

"I thought we did well and showed great character," Moses said on Saturday's victory. "Swansea did well in the way they tried to sit back and frustrate us."

"But we kept on playing," he stated. "As soon as we got the second goal we started to enjoy it."

‘We’re not looking at the table at the moment," the winger conceded. "We still have 12 matches to play and we just need to take each game as it comes."